A plan to let Texans vote on the future of Daylight Saving Time is dead in the legislature.

Last month, the Texas House passed House Joint Resolution 117 by a vote of 133-9. It would have allowed Texans to vote on either exempting the state from daylight saving time or observing daylight saving time year-around.

The bill’s author, State Rep. Lyle Larson of San Antonio, said he didn’t care which option voters chose. His priority was just ending the annual clock-shifting.

"I'm tired of changing the clocks twice a year," he said during a hearing at the Texas Capitol.

But, the bill would have required Congress to amend a federal law that presently only allows states to shift to standard time permanently. It died in the Texas Senate.

Similar bills have been proposed in the past but none have ever passed through the Texas Legislature.