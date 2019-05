- Atmos Energy and other natural gas providers may be forced to replace old cast iron pipes that can deteriorate and leak.

The Texas Senate passed legislation that has already been okayed by the House. It now goes to Gov. Greg Abbott for his signature.

The bill would require natural gas providers to replace the lines with plastic pipes that are now considered safer than iron.

It was inspired by the death of a 12-year-old girl last year when a gas leak blew up her northwest Dallas home.