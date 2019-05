Legislation that would ban red light cameras across Texas is now heading to Governor Greg Abbott's desk after being passed by the Senate.

House Bill 1631, which was proposed by North Texas Rep. Jonathan Stickland (R-Bedford), would prohibit the use of "photographic traffic signal enforcement systems."

It was passed by the Texas House earlier this month, and passed through the Senate following a 23-8 vote on Friday.

Cities that have red light cameras are not thrilled about this bill, saying they make intersections safer and generate revenue.

There are several North Texas cities that have red light cameras. 44 of the intersections in Fort Worth are currently patrolled by red light cameras.

The city of Fort Worth has netted, on average, just under $1 million in revenue each year from the cameras.

If signed into law by Gov. Abbott, the red light camera ban would likely go into effect in September.

Before passing through the House, it was amended to allow cities that could be penalized by suddenly breaking a vendor's contract honor the contract until it expires.

Fort Worth’s contract has a “just-in-case” clause, meaning the program would end immediately if red light cameras were banned by some type of legislation.

Another ammendment to the bill would make sure the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and the county assessor-collector cannot refuse to register a vehicle if the owner has not paid the fine for the former red light camera law.