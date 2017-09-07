5 living former Presidents launch One America Appeal

All five living former American presidents have joined together to issue the “One America Appeal” to ask their fellow citizens and friends around the world to support the staggering recovery needs from Hurricane Harvey. As the nation carefully watches the advance of Hurricane Irma, the presidents stand ready to expand their appeal to help those affected by that storm.

The appeal will launch with the “Our Friends in Texas” public service announcement which will air for the first time on Thursday night and will continue with additional support and promotion from the NFL. A second PSA that addresses both hurricanes will launch over the weekend. A website for online donations is now live at OneAmericaAppeal.org.

The former presidents were inspired to come together to lend their support to the people and communities affected and to the first responders, organizations, volunteers and neighbors who have been providing assistance to victims of Hurricane Harvey. Harvey has already displaced more than one million people and caused an estimated $180 billion in damages over its 300-mile path of destruction.

A special restricted account has been established through the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation to collect and quickly distribute donations to ensure 100 cents out of every dollar goes to assist hurricane victims. Donations are tax deductible. Funds designated to help victims of Hurricane Harvey will be distributed to the Houston Harvey Relief Fund focusing on the greater Houston region, and the Rebuild Texas Fund assisting communities across the state.



Now, as Hurricane Irma batters other communities and is predicted to hit many more, efforts are underway to evaluate how this appeal can help those affected by that storm.



The PSA “Our Friends in Texas” can now be seen online at OneAmericaAppeal.org. Other video materials, including the second PSA, will be added in the coming days.