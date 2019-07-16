< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox4news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story418521771" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Texas Wesleyan University helps kids continue learning during summer break addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas-wesleyan-university-helps-kids-continue-learning-during-summer-break" addthis:title="Texas Wesleyan University helps kids continue learning during summer break"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418521771.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418521771");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_418521771_418528483_160034"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KDFW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_418521771_418528483_160034";this.videosJson='[{"id":"418528483","video":"584943","title":"Texas%20Wesleyan%20University%20helps%20kids%20continue%20learning%20during%20summer%20break","caption":"Dionne%20Anglin%20reports.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F16%2FTexas_Wesleyan_University_helps_kids_con_0_7527501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F16%2FTexas_Wesleyan_University_helps_kids_continue_le_584943_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657927011%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DVYRNI2_IsMIRsiF5wXyqkgMUTkA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Ftexas-wesleyan-university-helps-kids-continue-learning-during-summer-break"}},"createDate":"Jul 16 2019 06:16PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KDFW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418521771_418528483_160034",video:"584943",poster:"https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Texas_Wesleyan_University_helps_kids_con_0_7527501_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Dionne%2520Anglin%2520reports.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/16/Texas_Wesleyan_University_helps_kids_continue_le_584943_1800.mp4?Expires=1657927011&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=VYRNI2_IsMIRsiF5wXyqkgMUTkA",eventLabel:"Texas%20Wesleyan%20University%20helps%20kids%20continue%20learning%20during%20summer%20break-418528483",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Ftexas-wesleyan-university-helps-kids-continue-learning-during-summer-break"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 16 2019 05:43PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 16 2019 06:16PM CDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 06:20PM CDT <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_TEXAS%20WESLEYAN%20LITERACY%20TRAINING%20530P_00.00.39.10_1563317023984.png_7527319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_TEXAS%20WESLEYAN%20LITERACY%20TRAINING%20530P_00.00.39.10_1563317023984.png_7527319_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_TEXAS%20WESLEYAN%20LITERACY%20TRAINING%20530P_00.00.39.10_1563317023984.png_7527319_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_TEXAS%20WESLEYAN%20LITERACY%20TRAINING%20530P_00.00.39.10_1563317023984.png_7527319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_TEXAS%20WESLEYAN%20LITERACY%20TRAINING%20530P_00.00.39.10_1563317023984.png_7527319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418521771-418521746" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_TEXAS%20WESLEYAN%20LITERACY%20TRAINING%20530P_00.00.39.10_1563317023984.png_7527319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_TEXAS%20WESLEYAN%20LITERACY%20TRAINING%20530P_00.00.39.10_1563317023984.png_7527319_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_TEXAS%20WESLEYAN%20LITERACY%20TRAINING%20530P_00.00.39.10_1563317023984.png_7527319_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_TEXAS%20WESLEYAN%20LITERACY%20TRAINING%20530P_00.00.39.10_1563317023984.png_7527319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_TEXAS%20WESLEYAN%20LITERACY%20TRAINING%20530P_00.00.39.10_1563317023984.png_7527319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418521771" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Some children who live near Fort Worth's Texas Wesleyan University campus are getting free summertime tutoring.</p> <p>The one-on-one training is focused on reading and writing, and every student there has a different reason for needing extra help.</p> <p>Although summer vacation is a welcomed break from the classroom, it can sometimes take a toll on students who face challenges. The collaboration at TWU is providing the perfect answer to that dilemma.</p> <p>The ELITE institute is a collaboration between Fort Worth ISD, Texas Wesleyan University and Fort Worth SPARC, an after-school program advocate. A group of elementary school students attending a camp for learning on a college campus.</p> <p>"As long as you're engaging with the kids, they're going to feed off of you and present that energy,” said instructor Mary James Redmond.</p> <p>The students are selected by school administrators. They're from communities around the TWU campus and among those who face a variety of challenges.</p> <p>Khloe Brandon is battling leukemia. It is a diagnosis that her mother says has caused her to miss quite a bit of school.</p> <p>"This is perfect. It helps her get caught up if she needs to be caught up,” said parent Nicole Brandon. “It helps her get where she needs to be. If she's good, it's just going to benefit her even more."</p> <p>Fort Worth ISD School Trustee Tobi Jackson says it's about reinforcing literacy skills in a fun way.</p> <p>"These summer months are when kids can slide,” Jackson said. “And 80 plus percent of kids last year in this program, the ELITE Institute didn't slide. This year, our goal is a hundred percent."</p> <p>The setting for the camp is a positive factor in and of itself. 