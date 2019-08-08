Jessica said she and her family from Fort Worth are big Rangers fans. They attend games often but these were not their usual seats. And because of the experience, they ended up leaving in the fifth inning.
“Sadly this is not the first or the last time we will ever experience this kind of racism,” she wrote.
“If you wanted to know my status, just ask me,” Ramon said. “I’ll tell you I was born and raised in Texas.”
Ramon says the worst part about it is that the comments came hours after the shooting in El Paso, where witnesses say the shooter targeted Hispanics.
“These terrible things are happening and he’s able to talk this way about illegals and he’s not a fan of Hispanics and all this and that,” Ramon said. “And I’m just like, how can you be this way?”
A spokesman for the Texas Rangers confirmed the team is investigating the photo, which has gone viral with more than 125,000 views and thousands of comments and shares on Facebook.
This type of harassment is against Globe Life Park’s Fan Code of Conduct. Fans can be ejected from the ballpark or arrested for violations such as using derogatory, profane or offensive language or gestures.
“The Rangers are committed to providing all of our guests with a safe and enjoyable experience, and we are truly sorry that this family was subjected to this offensive behavior at Saturday’s game. There is no place at Globe Life Park in Arlington for this type of conduct to occur,” the team said in a statement.
The team has also reached out to the Romero family and offered to make their next trip to Globe Life Park both a memorable and enjoyable experience.
After a successful concert last year, Posty Fest will be back this fall in a bigger North Texas venue.
Post Malone, a Grapevine High School graduate, announced that Posty Fest will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on November 2.
Last year, at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas -- headliners like Travis Scott, Tyler The Creator, and others performed.
Balancing military life and civilian life has many challenges, including finding a new job.
That can be difficult for both veterans and their families. That's where a popular job fair fills the gap.
The military job fair was poignant given that military spouses are among the highest percentage unemployed groups in the country. Reservists and transitioning military members are also challenged with finding opportunities as well.
The Allen Police Department now confirms the mother of El Paso "domestic terrorism" suspect Patrick Crusius contacted the department about her 21-year-old son owning a gun weeks before the mass shooting.
Police originally said there was no record of the phone call made by the mother. However late Thursday, Allen PD said they found that a security camera did record part of the call and explained why the call didn't warrant any further officer involvement.
Investigators say the call was made just before noon on June 27. They say the suspect's mother was solely focused on the fact that her son bought a high-powered rifle online and was concerned about his “lack of experience” with a weapon.