<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422448563" data-article-version="1.0">Texas Rangers investigating Hispanic family's claim of harassment at game</h1>
</header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Texas Rangers investigating Hispanic family's claim of harassment at game&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas-rangers-investigating-hispanic-family-s-claim-of-harassment-at-game" data-title="Texas Rangers investigating Hispanic family's claim of harassment at game" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas-rangers-investigating-hispanic-family-s-claim-of-harassment-at-game" addthis:title="Texas Rangers investigating Hispanic family's claim of harassment at game"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422448563.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header <figure class="story-media">
<div id="storyPlayer_422448563_422551243_153324"></div> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By FOX4News.com Staff</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 12:05PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-422448563"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 09:47PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 10:06PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Rangers%20harrassment_1565111059434.jpg_7576119_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422448563" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ARLINGTON, Texas</strong> - The Texas Rangers are investigating claims of racial harassment at a recent game.</p> <p>Jessica Romero <a href="https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10216767163744764">shared a photo on Facebook</a> of her family enjoying Saturday’s game against Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Park.</p> <p>“At every game Much always likes to take a selfie when we get to our seats. As we are taking the pic I hear the guy say ‘let me see how I can f*** up their pic’ not realizing he was walking about us until I saw the pic,” she wrote in the post.</p> <p>Jessica said a man who was sitting behind her family ruined the photo with a rude hand gesture. He also complained loudly about the young Hispanic boy sitting behind him who had kicked his chair. He made comments that Romero said made it clear he does not like Hispanics.</p> <p>“And for the next 3 innings I had to hear him complain about all the illegal immigrants that were surrounding him at the game. That he should kick little Speedy Gonzalez all the way back to Mexico for kicking his seat. That Trump needs to hurry and build the wall and send all these illegals back so they won’t be kicking his seat,” she wrote.</p> <p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="727" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fjessica.romero.39501%2Fposts%2F10216767163744764&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

Jessica said she and her family from Fort Worth are big Rangers fans. They attend games often but these were not their usual seats. And because of the experience, they ended up leaving in the fifth inning.

“Sadly this is not the first or the last time we will ever experience this kind of racism,” she wrote.

“If you wanted to know my status, just ask me,” Ramon said. “I’ll tell you I was born and raised in Texas.”

Ramon says the worst part about it is that the comments came hours after the shooting in El Paso, where witnesses say the shooter targeted Hispanics.

“These terrible things are happening and he’s able to talk this way about illegals and he’s not a fan of Hispanics and all this and that,” Ramon said. “And I’m just like, how can you be this way?”

A spokesman for the Texas Rangers confirmed the team is investigating the photo, which has gone viral with more than 125,000 views and thousands of comments and shares on Facebook.

This type of harassment is against Globe Life Park’s Fan Code of Conduct. Fans can be ejected from the ballpark or arrested for violations such as using derogatory, profane or offensive language or gestures.

“The Rangers are committed to providing all of our guests with a safe and enjoyable experience, and we are truly sorry that this family was subjected to this offensive behavior at Saturday’s game. There is no place at Globe Life Park in Arlington for this type of conduct to occur,” the team said in a statement.

The team has also reached out to the Romero family and offered to make their next trip to Globe Life Park both a memorable and enjoyable experience.

