District 6 Councilman Omar Narvaez said for far too long the hard workers who are keeping Dallas’ restaurants and stores operating have gone without access to paid time off when they are sick.
"Unfortunately, we have special interest groups from outside the city of Dallas coming in and trying to tell us and our city and our council and our workers what is right for them. And I say, leave Dallas alone," Narvaez said.
Narvaez said he worked in retail for more than 15 years and was not able to get paid when he was sick until he was 37 years old.
“I am 45 now and the only reason that happened was that I ended up working for a company that believed in its employees and believed that a healthy workforce was a strong workforce,” he said.
There is a grace period until next April before the city plans to start enforcing the law. Small businesses with five employees or less have until August 2021 to comply.
Similar ordinances in Austin and San Antonio are on hold because of legal challenges.
Representatives for the Texas Public Policy Foundation that helped file the lawsuit said that so far, there are no hearings set just yet for a judge to hear the case against Dallas’ ordinance.
Posted Aug 08 2019 05:22PM CDT
After a successful concert last year, Posty Fest will be back this fall in a bigger North Texas venue.
Post Malone, a Grapevine High School graduate, announced that Posty Fest will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on November 2.
Last year, at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas -- headliners like Travis Scott, Tyler The Creator, and others performed.
Posted Aug 08 2019 05:16PM CDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 05:48PM CDT
Balancing military life and civilian life has many challenges, including finding a new job.
That can be difficult for both veterans and their families. That's where a popular job fair fills the gap.
The military job fair was poignant given that military spouses are among the highest percentage unemployed groups in the country. Reservists and transitioning military members are also challenged with finding opportunities as well.
Posted Aug 08 2019 04:50PM CDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 09:40PM CDT
The Allen Police Department now confirms the mother of El Paso "domestic terrorism" suspect Patrick Crusius contacted the department about her 21-year-old son owning a gun weeks before the mass shooting.
Police originally said there was no record of the phone call made by the mother. However late Thursday, Allen PD said they found that a security camera did record part of the call and explained why the call didn't warrant any further officer involvement.
Investigators say the call was made just before noon on June 27. They say the suspect's mother was solely focused on the fact that her son bought a high-powered rifle online and was concerned about his “lack of experience” with a weapon.