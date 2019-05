Police in Terrell are searching for a dog that attacked eight children at a bus stop nearly two weeks ago.

Police in the city, which is located east of Dallas in Kaufman County, say they’ve exhausted all other leads in the attack that happened about 7:45 a.m. On Friday, May 10.

The brown and white pit bull attacked the children waiting for a bus. Several had to be hospitalized, but all are recovering from their injuries.

Police are concerned about the pit bull possibly having rabies and have been trying to find the pit bull or its owner.

“It is very imperative that this animal be located so it can be quarantined and monitored for rabies by Animal Control Officers along with the process of proceeding with the necessary legal hearings regarding this Dangerous Dog incident as required by State Law,” Terrell police said in a statement.

Terrell police are asking anyone who might have more information to please give them a call at (469) 474-2700.