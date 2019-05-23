< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> Terrell police search for pit bull that attacked 8 children waiting for bus Terrell police search for pit bull that attacked 8 children waiting for bus addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/terrell-police-search-for-pit-bull-that-attacked-8-children-waiting-for-bus" addthis:title="Terrell police search for pit bull that attacked 8 children waiting for bus"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408571055.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408571055");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_408571055_408559923_147740"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KDFW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_408571055_408559923_147740";this.videosJson='[{"id":"408559923","video":"567058","title":"Pit%20bull%20attacks%20eight%20Terrell%20children%20waiting%20for%20bus","caption":"Terrell%20police%20hope%20someone%20can%20lead%20them%20to%20the%20brown%20and%20white%20dog.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F23%2FPit_bull_attacks_eight_Terrell_children__0_7305313_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F23%2FPit_bull_attacks_eight_Terrell_children_waiting__567058_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653225502%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DsswzyDo1qLEb48BTTUyBLUPk7NY","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Fterrell-police-search-for-pit-bull-that-attacked-8-children-waiting-for-bus"}},"createDate":"May 23 2019 08:18AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KDFW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_408571055_408559923_147740",video:"567058",poster:"https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Pit_bull_attacks_eight_Terrell_children__0_7305313_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Terrell%2520police%2520hope%2520someone%2520can%2520lead%2520them%2520to%2520the%2520brown%2520and%2520white%2520dog.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/23/Pit_bull_attacks_eight_Terrell_children_waiting__567058_1800.mp4?Expires=1653225502&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=sswzyDo1qLEb48BTTUyBLUPk7NY",eventLabel:"Pit%20bull%20attacks%20eight%20Terrell%20children%20waiting%20for%20bus-408559923",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Fterrell-police-search-for-pit-bull-that-attacked-8-children-waiting-for-bus"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 23 2019 09:35AM CDT
Video Posted May 23 2019 08:18AM CDT src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-TERRELL%20DOG%20ATTACK%209A_00.00.01.03_1558622120278.png_7305396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-TERRELL%20DOG%20ATTACK%209A_00.00.01.03_1558622120278.png_7305396_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-TERRELL%20DOG%20ATTACK%209A_00.00.01.03_1558622120278.png_7305396_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-TERRELL%20DOG%20ATTACK%209A_00.00.01.03_1558622120278.png_7305396_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-TERRELL%20DOG%20ATTACK%209A_00.00.01.03_1558622120278.png_7305396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408571055-408571030" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-TERRELL%20DOG%20ATTACK%209A_00.00.01.03_1558622120278.png_7305396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-TERRELL%20DOG%20ATTACK%209A_00.00.01.03_1558622120278.png_7305396_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-TERRELL%20DOG%20ATTACK%209A_00.00.01.03_1558622120278.png_7305396_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-TERRELL%20DOG%20ATTACK%209A_00.00.01.03_1558622120278.png_7305396_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-TERRELL%20DOG%20ATTACK%209A_00.00.01.03_1558622120278.png_7305396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408571055" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Police in Terrell are searching for a dog that attacked eight children at a bus stop nearly two weeks ago.</p><p>Police in the city, which is located east of Dallas in Kaufman County, say they’ve exhausted all other leads in the attack that happened about 7:45 a.m. On Friday, May 10.</p><p>The brown and white pit bull attacked the children waiting for a bus. 