Terrell police were investigating two murders on Saturday night.

Officers believe the two crimes are connected.

One victim was found in the 300 block of Cottage while the other was in the 700 block of Frazier. Both victims had been shot.

Police did not immediately release the names of the victims.

Police said they have a suspect and the suspect is known to authorities. But, they did not give a name, description, or any other details.