Teen suspected of killing Bedford girl will remain in jail

- A 16-year-old boy accused of murdering a Bedford girl will remain in juvenile custody as police continue to investigate the case.

Jordin Roache is suspected of killing 14-year-old Kaytlynn Cargill in June. Detectives say he then put her body in a trash bin, leading to its discovery two days later in an Arlington landfill.

The detention hearing Tuesday is required in the juvenile court system to determine if there is still sufficient reason to keep a juvenile in jail. Prosecutors read from an affidavit, in essence, telling the judge what police say happened.

After hearing from prosecutors and from Roache's mother, the juvenile court judge decided he will remain in jail.

Prosecutors read from a Bedford police arrest affidavit that said in part “a friend witnessed a text relating to a drug transaction between Kaytlynn and Roache.” The affidavit says Kaytlynn Cargill was killed with a hammer. Her body was likely dumped in an apartment trash bin.

“All they have to do right now is let the judge know here are the charges that are pending, here's what they think he did and let the judge make the decision: are they going to keep this individual in jail right now or let him go out in society,” explained Trent Loftin, a legal analyst.

Roache's mother didn't comment as she left. But in the courtroom, she asked the judge to let her son go home with her wearing an ankle monitor. The Tarrant County DA’s Office says it's too soon to know if they will try to certify Roache as an adult.

If you're under the age of 17 your jurisdiction begins in the juvenile court, doesn't mean later they won't transfer to a criminal court,” Loftin said. “It doesn't mean he doesn't have a right to hearings or grand jury summons or anything else."

The attorney for the 16-year-old also did not comment except to confirm that Roache will remain in jail.