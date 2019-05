- A teacher in the North Texas city of Rockwell is being a called a true hero.

FOX 4 viewer Brittany Touchstone share a photo of her sister, Megan Parson, running down the parent pickup line Wednesday afternoon as a tornado approached the area.

The fourth-grade teacher at Celia Hayes Elementary School helped get all parents and students safely inside the school to take cover.

Touchstone is proud of her sister’s efforts and praised Texas teachers for going the extra mile.

On a side note, she said Mrs. Parson was wearing a fake mustache the whole time she was running down the street.

Her class had just wrapped up a party to celebrate the end of the year and she forgot to take it off with all the commotion.

Others who saw the photo called her a superhero -- red cape and all!

