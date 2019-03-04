< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var TEA releases state accountability ratings for North Texas schools TEA releases state accountability ratings for North Texas schools releases state accountability ratings for North Texas schools"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423938228.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423938228");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_423938228_424035689_144296"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KDFW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_423938228_424035689_144296";this.videosJson='[{"id":"424035689","video":"595208","title":"TEA%20releases%20school%20accountability%20ratings","caption":"The%20Texas%20Education%20Agency%20has%20released%20the%20state%20accountability%20ratings%20for%20school%20districts%20in%20North%20Texas.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F15%2FTEA_releases_school_accountability_ratin_0_7595787_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F15%2FTEA_releases_school_accountability_ratings_595208_1800.mp4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Ftea-releases-state-accountability-ratings-for-north-texas-schools"}},"createDate":"Aug 15 2019 05:56PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KDFW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_423938228_424035689_144296",video:"595208",poster:"https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/TEA_releases_school_accountability_ratin_0_7595787_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520Texas%2520Education%2520Agency%2520has%2520released%2520the%2520state%2520accountability%2520ratings%2520for%2520school%2520districts%2520in%2520North%2520Texas.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/15/TEA_releases_school_accountability_ratings_595208_1800.mp4",eventLabel:"TEA%20releases%20school%20accountability%20ratings-424035689",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Ftea-releases-state-accountability-ratings-for-north-texas-schools"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 15 2019 09:44AM CDT
Video Posted Aug 15 2019 05:56PM CDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 06:00PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/04/GETTY%20classroom%20030419_1551742644767.jpg_6851887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/04/GETTY%20classroom%20030419_1551742644767.jpg_6851887_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/04/GETTY%20classroom%20030419_1551742644767.jpg_6851887_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/04/GETTY%20classroom%20030419_1551742644767.jpg_6851887_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/04/GETTY%20classroom%20030419_1551742644767.jpg_6851887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423938228-392968573" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/04/GETTY%20classroom%20030419_1551742644767.jpg_6851887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/04/GETTY%20classroom%20030419_1551742644767.jpg_6851887_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/04/GETTY%20classroom%20030419_1551742644767.jpg_6851887_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/04/GETTY%20classroom%20030419_1551742644767.jpg_6851887_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/04/GETTY%20classroom%20030419_1551742644767.jpg_6851887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423938228" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - The Texas Education Agency has released the state accountability ratings for school districts in North Texas.</p> <p>Individual schools in the district are also rated from an "A" to an "F." Schools must receive at least a "D" to meet state standards.</p> <p>Overall, here’s how the larger North Texas school districts performed:</p> <p>Allen - A<br /> Arlington – B<br /> Carrollton-Farmers Branch - B<br /> Dallas – B<br /> Denton - B<br /> Fort Worth - C<br /> Frisco - A<br /> Garland – B<br /> Grand Prairie - B<br /> Irving – B<br /> Keller - B<br /> Lewisville - B<br /> Mansfield - A<br /> Mesquite - B<br /> McKinney - B<br /> Plano - A<br /> Richardson – B</p> <p>Many districts in the Metroplex scored a "B" or "C" rating, with the state taking note of one local district making some of the biggest gains. </p> <p>The state recognized Irving ISD for pulling all of its underperforming schools up to passing grades.</p> <p>But officials for other districts said the state's accountability ratings don't show the full picture.</p> <p>“We just made tremendous gains this year, very exciting,” Irving ISD Superintendent Dr. Magda Hernandez said.</p> <p>Last year, five Irving ISD schools had a "D" or "F" grade, while this year, none scored below a "C" rating.</p> <p>Most Irving schools pulled a "B" or better.</p> <p>“We went through a whole restructure of re-writing our curriculum this year, but we did have to do some tweaks around this year and listen to the staff and the teachers to see, because they know best,” Dr. Hernandez added.</p> <p>For the first time, parents can look up their child's school performance online.</p> <p>“The A-F ratings, it's just lifting all schools. Now everyone's competing. It's just wonderful,” Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said.</p> <p>But some local districts say the state's accountability ratings don't show the full picture, arguing the grades are based mostly on test scores and not on other aspects of student experience, like athletics and fine arts.</p> <p>Despite scoring an "A" rating this year, Frisco ISD officials said they're working on releasing their own annual report year-to-year that will take other factors into account beyond test scores.</p> <p>But state education officials maintain the scores do provide some measure of success.</p> <p>“When you think about the A-F system and what it means, this has been designed to recognize all that happens in Texas public schools. It is not just about performance on standardized tests. It's a balanced indicator that includes recognition of graduation rates, AP exams, industry credentials, and SAT scores,” explained Commissioner of Education Mike Morath. “We are working to get our kids to be prepared to live and succeed in the American dream.”</p> <p><a href="https://txschools.gov/districts">Click here to view the full list of district ratings</a>. To see an individual school’s rating, click on the schools tab within a district or <a href="https://txschools.gov/schools">search for it here</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story423938228 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story423938228 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-423938228",i="relatedHeadlines-423938228",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3462_" > More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/New_Details_Revealed_About_Toddler_s_Dea_0_7596581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/New_Details_Revealed_About_Toddler_s_Dea_0_7596581_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/New_Details_Revealed_About_Toddler_s_Dea_0_7596581_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/New_Details_Revealed_About_Toddler_s_Dea_0_7596581_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/New_Details_Revealed_About_Toddler_s_Dea_0_7596581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A CHILD CUSTODY HEARING REVEALED MORE DETAILS ABOUT THE RECENT DEATH OF A TODDLER WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND IN A LANDFILL." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New Details About the Death of 18-Month-Old Cedric Jackson Surface</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 10:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/four-children-victims-of-gun-violence-in-dallas-since-june" title="Four children are victims of gun violence in Dallas since June" data-articleId="424036619" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Recent_murders_involving_children_in_Dal_0_7596019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Recent_murders_involving_children_in_Dal_0_7596019_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Recent_murders_involving_children_in_Dal_0_7596019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Recent_murders_involving_children_in_Dal_0_7596019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Recent_murders_involving_children_in_Dal_0_7596019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX4's Shaun Rabb has a closer look at the recent murders of children in Dallas." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Four children are victims of gun violence in Dallas since June</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 06:01PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 06:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gun violence in Dallas has claimed the lives of four innocent children and young teens since June.</p><p>The death of 9-year-old Brandoniya Bennett when bullets ripped through her family's Roseland Townhomes apartment on Wednesday is the fourth child or young teen killed by gun violence in Dallas since June 19.</p><p>Marvin Earle is a former mortgage banker and Parkland board member who operates an internet radio station among his business ventures.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/officers-testify-in-kidnapping-trial-of-missing-fort-worth-woman-typhenie-johnson" title="Officers testify in kidnapping trial of missing Fort Worth woman Typhenie Johnson" data-articleId="424030166" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Officers_testify_in_Typhenie_Johnson_tri_0_7595878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Officers_testify_in_Typhenie_Johnson_tri_0_7595878_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Officers_testify_in_Typhenie_Johnson_tri_0_7595878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Officers_testify_in_Typhenie_Johnson_tri_0_7595878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Officers_testify_in_Typhenie_Johnson_tri_0_7595878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Officers who responded to the kidnapping call of a Tarrant County woman in 2016 testified Thursday during the trial of the man accused of taking her." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officers testify in kidnapping trial of missing Fort Worth woman Typhenie Johnson</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 05:31PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 06:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officers who responded to the kidnapping call of a Tarrant County woman in 2016 testified Thursday during the trial of the man accused of taking her.</p><p>Typhenie Johnson was last seen by her brother and her friends at their apartment.</p><p>Her ex-boyfriend is on trial for her disappearance, charged with aggravated kidnapping.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div Most Recent https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Summer_Sizzle_Returns_0_7596255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Summer_Sizzle_Returns_0_7596255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Summer_Sizzle_Returns_0_7596255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Summer Sizzle Returns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/these-are-the-24-candidates-running-for-president-in-2020" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/2020%20candidates%20banner_1556238129012.jpg_7173483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/2020%20candidates%20banner_1556238129012.jpg_7173483_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/2020%20candidates%20banner_1556238129012.jpg_7173483_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/2020%20candidates%20banner_1556238129012.jpg_7173483_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/2020%20candidates%20banner_1556238129012.jpg_7173483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="2020&#x20;Presidential&#x20;hopefuls&#x20;Kamala&#x20;Harris&#x2c;&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;Pete&#x20;Buttigieg&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x20;by&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Drew&#x20;Angerer&#x2f;Spencer&#x20;Platt&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>These are the 26 candidates running for president in 2020</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/four-children-victims-of-gun-violence-in-dallas-since-june" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/KDFWU12_4984_MXF_19.31.40.08_1565909903595_7595868_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/KDFWU12_4984_MXF_19.31.40.08_1565909903595_7595868_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/KDFWU12_4984_MXF_19.31.40.08_1565909903595_7595868_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/KDFWU12_4984_MXF_19.31.40.08_1565909903595_7595868_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/KDFWU12_4984_MXF_19.31.40.08_1565909903595_7595868_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Four children are victims of gun violence in Dallas since June</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/officers-testify-in-kidnapping-trial-of-missing-fort-worth-woman-typhenie-johnson" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/typhenie%20johnson%20christopher%20revill_1565626719443.jpg_7587584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/typhenie%20johnson%20christopher%20revill_1565626719443.jpg_7587584_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/typhenie%20johnson%20christopher%20revill_1565626719443.jpg_7587584_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/typhenie%20johnson%20christopher%20revill_1565626719443.jpg_7587584_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/typhenie%20johnson%20christopher%20revill_1565626719443.jpg_7587584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Officers testify in kidnapping trial of missing Fort Worth woman Typhenie Johnson</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-texas-man-wanted-for-the-murder-of-his-twin-sister" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/North_Texas_man_wanted_for_the_murder_of_0_7596464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/North_Texas_man_wanted_for_the_murder_of_0_7596464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/North_Texas_man_wanted_for_the_murder_of_0_7596464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/North_Texas_man_wanted_for_the_murder_of_0_7596464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/North_Texas_man_wanted_for_the_murder_of_0_7596464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>North Texas man wanted for the murder of his twin sister</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3972_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3972"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 