Taco Bueno closes nine North Texas locations

Taco Bueno has closed nine underperforming locations across North Texas.

The Texas-based Mexican fast food chain closed three restaurants in Fort Worth, two in Arlington, and one each in Dallas, Balch Springs, Granbury and North Richland Hills.

Taco Bueno’s new CEO, who took over in mid-2018, was tasked with identifying poor performing locations as part of an effort to strengthen the company.

“These closures were a strategic decision based solely on business demands and changing traffic patterns. It is our plan to reinvest in new locations and to remodel others to better serve our guests," said CEO Omar Janjua in a statement.

Managers and employees at the shuttered restaurants have been given the chance to transfer to other locations in North Texas.

Taco Bueno also closed one Central Texas location, one in Kansas, two in Missouri and three in Oklahoma.

