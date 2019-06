A Fort Worth Police SWAT officer shot and killed a suspect Saturday night after he pointed a weapon and "presented a threat" to officers, according to police.

The Fort Worth Police Department said they responded to the 5700 block of 6th Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance call just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived on scene, they were met by a man who pointed a weapon at them before he barricaded himself inside a home.

Accoridng to police, SWAT officers arrived on scene and tried to get the suspect to surrender.

A short time later, the man exited the front door of the residence and presented a threat to SWAT officers.

That is when one SWAT officer shot and killed the suspect.

Fort Worth Police said they will investigate for any administrative violations and the case will be presented to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office for review.

The SWAT officer involved has been with the Fort Worth Police Department for 10 years and is now on administrative leave.

No officers were hurt during the incident.