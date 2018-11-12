Police: Suspicious package outside FOX 4 not dangerous

- Dallas police investigated a suspicious package outside FOX 4. They determined it was not dangerous.

The package, a small box, was left near the station's front door early Monday morning. The bomb squad was called in to check it out.

Police briefly blocked off Griffin Street from Ross Avenue to Elm Street in Downtown Dallas.Those streets are now reopened.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit trains and buses are also running again near the building.

FOX 4 employees were under a voluntary evacuation order during the investigation. We were still able to bring you the news from inside the studio.