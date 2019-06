The man who was expected to plead guilty to kidnapping an 8-year-old girl in Fort Worth last month changed his mind in court Wednesday morning.

Court documents suggested Michael Webb agreed to plead guilty Tuesday to a federal kidnapping charge.

The filings say he confessed to randomly abducting the girl on May 18 while she was walking with her mother in a Fort Worth neighborhood.

Webb was later arrested at a Forest Hill hotel and the girl was found safe.

Documents also say he confessed to assaulting the child.

In response to Webb's decision, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas presented the case to a federal grand jury, and the grand jury returned an indictment charging Webb with kidnapping.

Webb, who has a long criminal history, also faces state charges of child sexual assault.

Webb will be arraigned on the federal kidnapping charge on Monday.