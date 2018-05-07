Suspect arrested for murder outside Garland CiCi's

- Police have identified the alleged shooter in Saturday’s murder outside a CiCi’s Pizza in Garland.

The deadly shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday in the restaurant’s parking lot off Northwest Highway and West Centerville Road.

Police said 36-year-old Oscar Baldamir-Hernandez confronted 19-year-old Gilberto Alejandro Hernandez for some reason and shot him.

Baldamir-Hernandez was arrested in Mesquite Saturday night and charged with murder.

He is being held at the Garland jail without bond.