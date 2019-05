- A student at Worley Middle School in Mansfield remains hospitalized after being stabbed by another student with a pair of scissors.

The Mansfield Independent School District confirmed it happened Monday around dismissal time in the school’s cafeteria.

The teenage girl was rushed to the hospital. Although her condition has not been released, sources told FOX 4 she suffered a serious head injury.

Mansfield ISD said campus police responded immediately. The juvenile male student involved in the stabbing was taken into custody. It is unclear if he is facing any charges.

The Mansfield Police Department said the school district’s police department is handling the investigation.

Mansfield ISD would not release any details about the suspect, the victim or the circumstances that led up to the stabbing, citing privacy laws.

“Incidents of this nature are taken very seriously and the appropriate consequences will be given to anyone and everyone involved in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct,” the district said in a statement. “The safety and security of our students and staff will always remain top priority.”

The victim’s family asked for privacy.

FOX 4 is on YouTube - http://bit.ly/fox4subscribe