Stickers have started showing up across the DFW metroplex that link to a website that watchdog groups say belongs to a white nationalist organization.

It appears the stickers were placed recently in parts of North Dallas. Social media posts say they were also placed in Fort Worth and Grand Prairie.

Media reports show it’s something that's been happening in other cities across the country this year. When people saw it happening in North Dallas, they took matters into their own hands.

The stickers contain a QR code which directs people to a website for the Patriot Front. Both the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center designate the Patriot Front as a hate group.

The ADL says it is a “white supremacist group whose members maintain that their ancestors conquered America and bequeathed it solely to them."

Both the ADL and the SPLC say the Patriot Front spun off from the group behind the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

The group has been active recently in North Texas. On its website, the Patriot Front says it was behind the protest of an anarchist book festival in Denton two weeks ago during which a group of people chanted "Reclaim America" outside a bar.

People noticed when photos posted overnight Sunday on a purported Twitter account for the Patriot Front said "activists" posted stickers in several North Texas cities.

One was found at the DART station off of Forest lane and another one at the corner of Forest and Central. Two people showed up there to take it down. One asked FOX 4 to not show their face for safety reasons.

“It's definitely scary for minorities, such as myself, that this is out there,” the person said.

So once they were done, they replaced it with a message of acceptance.

“We just decided to take them down and show that hate is not welcome in our community,” they said.

The SPLC says it's currently tracking 73 hate groups in Texas. 14 of those are statewide, and one of them being the Patriot Front.