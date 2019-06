- State agencies says they need your help as they investigate a North Texas car dealership group.

Since we first told you about the KamKad dealership group last week, we have received more than a dozen new complaints, some from as far away as Huntsville.

Consumers say they traded in a car but the company never paid it off. That’s left them liable for payments. And some have made them, hoping the situation would resolve itself.

Others say they can’t afford to pay for a car they traded in and now their credit is ruined because the account has gone delinquent.

That’s in addition to the many of you who have reached out to say you bought a new or used car from Alfa Romeo Dallas or Alfa Romeo Fiat of McKinney for which you can’t get a title.

You say you’ve called and called but no response from the dealerships.

While you’re not getting very far with KamKad owner Ken Strickler or his dealerships, instead it’s imperative you complain to the state.

Filing a complaint with the Texas Attorney General’s office as well as the Texas DMV and the Texas Office of Consumer Credit Commissioner will help those agencies document how widespread the problem is.

Your official complain will also assist in any investigation.

The Texas DMV confirms it is investigating the KamKad dealership group and is aware that the owner is trying to expand his business to Fenton Hyundai in Mesquite.

We will keep you updated on that front.

In the meantime, I have set up a list of resources which let you properly file your complaint with the state.

Texas Attorney General:

txoag.force.com/CPDOnlineForm

Texas OCCC:

occc.texas.gov/consumers/file-a-complaint

Texas DMV:

txdmv.secure.force.com/Complaint/

