- Firefighters pulled three people out of a restaurant near the Fort Worth Medical District. A driver who ran into the pizza place was the most seriously injured.

The car hit the Greek Pizza and Pasta Restaurant near Allen Avenue and the South Freeway around 10 p.m. Monday.

A witness said the driver was speeding and nearly hit her vehicle head-on.

“It was coming, look like it was coming almost 100 miles an hour. It was very fast,” Belen Villarreal said. “I didn’t know what to do. I thought it was going to hit me head-on. It was just very panicking.”

Villarreal said she eventually swerved to the left and avoided a crash. Moments later, she said she heard what sounded like a bomb as the car hit the building.

The driver is now in critical condition. Police are not yet sure why he was going so fast.

The two people who were inside the building also needed to be rescued but suffered only minor injuries.