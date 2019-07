A preliminary autopsy report confirms the murdered University of Mississippi college student died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Fort Worth-native Brandon Theesfeld, 22, is in jail and charged with the murder of Alexandria "Ally" Kostial, 21. A preliminary autopsy released Wednesday afternoon found that she was shot in the stomach and torso area, the result of a homicide.

Kostial's body was found Saturday morning by a lake near Ole Miss, where both were students.

The Lafayette County coroner says it could be months or longer until the full results of Kostial's autopsy are released.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Ole Miss student from Fort Worth charged in woman's death

Investigators have not said how Theesfeld and Kostial knew each other, but photos on Kostial's social media pages picture the two together at social events, including one from 2016.

Neither family nor police have said much about their relationship.

There still has been no bond set for Theesfeld, who's being held in Lafayette County. Authorities say it's up to his attorney to file a motion for a bond hearing, which hasn't happened yet.

According to a store clerk at a business near where Kostial's body was found, authorities have also collected surveillance video that shows her and Theesfeld together Saturday morning at the convenience store.

Law enforcement officers tracked Theesfeld down at a Memphis gas station just two days after Kostial was found using cell phone and credit card data. He was still active on Twitter before his arrest, but his Twitter page was removed on Wednesday.

Theesfeld has an address listed in Fort Worth, and attended the Fort Worth Country Day School before leaving for academic reasons and attending a Baptist boarding school in San Marcos.

Investigators haven't said how they developed Theesfeld as a suspect or what the connection is between the two students.

According to the Memphis FOX affiliate, university police have not had any prior reports of violence involving Theesfeld.

Sources also told the Memphis FOX affiliate that there was a weapon and blood on clothes inside Theesfeld's truck when he was taken into custody.

FOX4 has learned a high-profile Mississippi law firm is joining his legal team.

Attorney Steve Farese Sr. said the following in a statement:

"We are in the process of investigating the events surrounding the allegations against our client. It is far too early in the process to make further comments."

Meanwhile, friends are grieving the loss of Kostial and have posted condolences on social media.

Kostial's sorority, Alpha Phi, placed black ribbons outside their house in her honor. They released a statement saying, "We hope that those who were closest to Ally can find peace as they reflect on the lasting impact she made on the lives of her family members and friends."

Theesfeld's attorney has not commented, but his father released a statement on Tuesday urging the public to give his son the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. He has since been suspended from the university.

There is a planned vigil Thursday night at Kostail's high school in Saint Louis, Missouri.