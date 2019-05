- The man accused of killing his special needs 3-year-old daughter could be in court Friday.

There is a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Wesley Matthews. He faces a capital murder charge for the death of Sherin Matthews, his adopted daughter.

Matthews claimed the little girl disappeared in October of 2017 after he left her outside in the back yard of their Richardson home as punishment. Her body was later found in a culvert near the house.

His wife, Sini, was charged with child abandonment but the charges against her were dismissed.

Matthews goes on trial in late June.