Sheriff: Missing North Texas man was eaten by his own dogs By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 10 2019 11:12AM CDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 11:38AM CDT

VENUS, Texas - Detectives believe a missing North Texas man was consumed entirely by his own dogs.

Freddie Mack, a 57-year-old man from Johnson County, was reported missing in the spring.

According to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, deputies met with Mack's concerned family members who said they had last heard from him on April 19.</p><p>Deputies went to Mack's home on King Cotton Road near Venus for a welfare check but initially couldn't get close because of 18 aggressive dogs. They were able to distract the dogs for a while but didn't find any sign of Mack inside his trailer, the sheriff's office said.</p><p>The deputies returned to the home in May and again couldn't get close because of the dogs. They used a drone to search the property and again didn't find any sign of the missing man.</p><p>Throughout the month of May, the sheriff's office said detectives checked area hospitals and jails and sought help on social media. They interviewed family members and neighbors who all described Mack as a reclusive man who rarely left his dogs unattended.</p><p>It wasn't until May 15 that a detective spotted a small bone fragment while searching Mack's property one more time. The detective returned with a search warrant a few days later and found more small bone fragments in the trailer and shed on Mack's property.</p><p>The sheriff's office seized the dogs, allowing detectives to conduct a more thorough search of the property. They cleared high brush and found dog feces that contained even more bone and clothing fragments. The fragments were sent in for forensic testing and positively identified as being Mack's remains.</p><p>"During the course of our investigation, it was found that Freddie suffered from serious medical conditions. So we will never know if the dogs killed Mr. Mack or consumed him after he died from a medical condition. Either way, it is a very gruesome event and we extend our sympathy to Freddy Mack's family," Sheriff Adam King said.</p><p>The sheriff's office said by the time the dogs were seized, two had been killed by other dogs. More News Stories

Experts push for summer learning

By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 10 2019 10:32AM CDT

Kids love summer. data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Experts_push_for_summer_learning_0_7498761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Experts_push_for_summer_learning_0_7498761_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Experts_push_for_summer_learning_0_7498761_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Experts_push_for_summer_learning_0_7498761_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Experts_push_for_summer_learning_0_7498761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day talks to Anne Wicks from the Bush Institute" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Experts push for summer learning</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div Kids love summer. But sometimes they get summer brain drain being out of school. Anne Wicks, the director of education reform at the Bush Institute, says summer is really a great chance for kids to learn. It should also be a priority.

Big dogs looking for homes at the SPCA of Texas

By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 10 2019 09:17AM CDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 09:58AM CDT

The SPCA of Texas is offering https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/SPCA_of_Texas_offering_July_adoption_dea_0_7498586_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/SPCA_of_Texas_offering_July_adoption_dea_0_7498586_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/SPCA_of_Texas_offering_July_adoption_dea_0_7498586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hanna Battah reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Big dogs looking for homes at the SPCA of Texas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 09:17AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 09:58AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The SPCA of Texas is offering a dog adoption special now that it is officially okay to call these the dog days of summer.

For the next week and a half, all big dogs that weighs more than 40 pounds will be available for adoption for only $20.

The fee, which is typically $60, includes spay and neuter services, microchipping, health insurance and lots of resources and freebies.

16-year-old drowns in pond at McKinney golf course

By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 09 2019 10:50PM CDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 11:31AM CDT

A 16-year-old is believed to have drowned in a private pond on a McKinney golf course.

It happened at the Stonebridge Ranch Country Club where there several lakes and ponds, as well as homes, along the course.

The McKinney Fire Department said rescuers were called to one pond behind a home on Broken Point around 8 p.m. Tuesday. data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/16_year_old_drowns_in_McKinney_pond_0_7498054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/16_year_old_drowns_in_McKinney_pond_0_7498054_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/16_year_old_drowns_in_McKinney_pond_0_7498054_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/16_year_old_drowns_in_McKinney_pond_0_7498054_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/16_year_old_drowns_in_McKinney_pond_0_7498054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ashley Paredez reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>16-year-old drowns in pond at McKinney golf course</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 10:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 11:31AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 16-year-old is believed to have drowned in a private pond on a McKinney golf course.</p><p>It happened at the Stonebridge Ranch Country Club where there several lakes and ponds, as well as homes, along the course.</p><p>The McKinney Fire Department said rescuers were called to one pond behind a home on Broken Point around 8 p.m. Tuesday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var Featured Videos

Experts push for summer learning
Big dogs looking for homes at the SPCA of Texas
Pulled Pork Biscuit with Coleslaw src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V_SPCA DOG DEALS ONLINE _00.00.00.24_1562770673432.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Big dogs looking for homes at the SPCA of Texas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/pulled-pork-biscuit-with-coleslaw"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Pulled_Pork_Biscuit_0_7498750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Pulled_Pork_Biscuit_0_20190710151325"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pulled Pork Biscuit with Coleslaw</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/world-cup-champions-nyc-celebrations"> Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Megan Rapinoe at The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall Ceremony on July 10, 2019 in New York City. Most Recent

Experts push for summer learning
Big dogs looking for homes at the SPCA of Texas
Pulled Pork Biscuit with Coleslaw
World Cup champions and their fans celebrate in New York
Few Storms...Very Hot! https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Experts_push_for_summer_learning_0_7498761_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Experts_push_for_summer_learning_0_7498761_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Experts_push_for_summer_learning_0_7498761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Experts push for summer learning</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/big-dogs-looking-for-homes-at-the-spca-of-texas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/V_SPCA%20DOG%20DEALS%20ONLINE%20_00.00.00.24_1562770673432.png_7498651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/V_SPCA%20DOG%20DEALS%20ONLINE%20_00.00.00.24_1562770673432.png_7498651_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/V_SPCA%20DOG%20DEALS%20ONLINE%20_00.00.00.24_1562770673432.png_7498651_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/V_SPCA%20DOG%20DEALS%20ONLINE%20_00.00.00.24_1562770673432.png_7498651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/V_SPCA%20DOG%20DEALS%20ONLINE%20_00.00.00.24_1562770673432.png_7498651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Big dogs looking for homes at the SPCA of Texas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/pulled-pork-biscuit-with-coleslaw" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Pulled_Pork_Biscuit_0_7498750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Pulled_Pork_Biscuit_0_7498750_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Pulled_Pork_Biscuit_0_7498750_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Pulled_Pork_Biscuit_0_7498750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Pulled_Pork_Biscuit_0_7498750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pulled Pork Biscuit with Coleslaw</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/world-cup-champions-nyc-celebrations" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getty_WorldCupParade2_071019_1562770828687_7499679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getty_WorldCupParade2_071019_1562770828687_7499679_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getty_WorldCupParade2_071019_1562770828687_7499679_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getty_WorldCupParade2_071019_1562770828687_7499679_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getty_WorldCupParade2_071019_1562770828687_7499679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alex&#x20;Morgan&#x2c;&#x20;Ali&#x20;Krieger&#x20;and&#x20;Megan&#x20;Rapinoe&#x20;at&#x20;The&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Women&#x27;s&#x20;National&#x20;Soccer&#x20;Team&#x20;Victory&#x20;Parade&#x20;and&#x20;City&#x20;Hall&#x20;Ceremony&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;10&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Theo&#x20;Wargo&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>World Cup champions and their fans celebrate in New York</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/few-stormsvery-hot-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Few_Storms___Very_Hot__0_7497688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Few_Storms___Very_Hot__0_7497688_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Few_Storms___Very_Hot__0_7497688_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Few_Storms___Very_Hot__0_7497688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Few_Storms___Very_Hot__0_7497688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Few Storms...Very Hot!</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i 