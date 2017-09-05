Man wanted after police find severed head, two bodies

A severed head led Arlington police to the bodies of two people who were apparently executed.

Police said the bodies were found Saturday in a wooded area near Truman and Sanford streets close to the AT&T Stadium. Initial evidence leads cops to believe the killings may be drug related.

Police found a message written on a sign near where they discovered the head. It said in Spanish ‘the race must be respected.’

Police have arrested one suspect, Mariano Sanchez, and are looking for a second man, Hector “Cholo” Acosta-Ojeda, 28. Police say Acosta-Ojeda should be considered armed and dangerous.

Sanchez-Pina told police he was forced to watch as ‘Cholo’ dug a large hole in the backyard, but police believe he did more than watch.

"Just the egregiousness and the disregard for human life I think is what shocked first responders but will also really send fear through the community," said Arlington Police Lt. Chris Cook.

Police say the bodies were of a man known as ‘Diablo’ and possibly his 17-year-old girlfriend. Investigators believe both victims were intentionally targeted and were not randomly killed.

Court documents say the killings likely involved a machete and were captured with a pink iPhone, which police recovered.

Witnesses told investigators Ojeda showed off the pictures and even bragged about the murders. In July, the Burton Drive house caught fire but neighbors say it continued to be a neighborhood cancer.

"We think this all stems from some kind of disagreement related to drugs," Cook said.

Footage from SKY4 showed Arlington police investigating the scene in 200 block of Burton Drive, a neighborhood also near AT&T Stadium. Police said they may be on the scene for several days.

Acosta-Ojeda has a tattoo on his arm that reads ‘the most hated’ in Spanish. Police believe he is armed and knows he's being hunted.

Anyone with information about Acosta-Ojeda is asked to contact APD's Tip Line at 817-575-8823. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.