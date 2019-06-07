< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <!-- begin: STORY --> 3 die in fiery DWI crash on I-20 in Arlington By FOX4News.com Staff Posted Jun 07 2019 06:51AM CDT
Video Posted Jun 07 2019 08:40AM CDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 08:43AM CDT 07 2019 08:40AM By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 07 2019 06:51AM CDT
Video Posted Jun 07 2019 08:40AM CDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 08:43AM CDT class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/8398TZ-ARLINGTON%20FIREY%20FATAL%20CRASH_00.00.01.20_1559908864373.png_7362867_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411333454-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/8398TZ-ARLINGTON%20FIREY%20FATAL%20CRASH_00.00.01.20_1559908864373.png_7362867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411333454-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="8398TZ-ARLINGTON FIREY FATAL CRASH_00.00.01.20_1559908864373.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/V2-ARLINGTON%20FIREY%20FATAL%20CRASH%207A_00.00.02.09_1559908864641.png_7362868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411333454-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V2-ARLINGTON FIREY FATAL CRASH 7A_00.00.02.09_1559908864641.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-411333454-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/several-die-in-fiery-crash-on-i-20-in-arlington?__twitter_impression=true";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX4News\x2ecom\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411333454" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ARLINGTON, Texas</strong> - A suspected drunken driver caused a fiery overnight crash that killed three people.</p><p>The accident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on eastbound Interstate 20 near Center Street.</p><p>Lt. Chris Cook with the Arlington Police Department said one car became disabled and stopped on the side of the interstate. Another parked behind it after the driver called for help.</p><p>The three victims were trying to get the disabled vehicle off the interstate when the suspected drunken driver, identified as Jose Castro, slammed into the back of them. All three vehicles caught fire, Cook said.</p><p>Several people tried to help but there was little they could do because of the intense fire.</p><p>Video taken by another driver shows one man opening a car door and then stepping back as smoke and fire pour out. Another man tries to get close to another car but is forced back by the flames.</p><p>Lt. Cook said one person died in the disabled car. The two other victims were outside of the car at the time of the crash.</p><p>Castro was not hurt. Instead, police arrested him and charged him with three counts of intoxication manslaughter.</p><p>The highway was closed for several hours Friday morning as police investigated. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/DPS_aiding_Dallas_PD_to_combat_increase__0_7361887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/DPS_aiding_Dallas_PD_to_combat_increase__0_7361887_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/DPS_aiding_Dallas_PD_to_combat_increase__0_7361887_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/DPS_aiding_Dallas_PD_to_combat_increase__0_7361887_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/DPS_aiding_Dallas_PD_to_combat_increase__0_7361887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alex Boyer reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DPS aiding Dallas PD to combat increase in violent crime</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com DPS aiding Dallas PD to combat increase in violent crime
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 06 2019 08:56PM CDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 09:15PM CDT She also revealed that murders in the city were up 100 percent from last year. The city also had an increase in aggravated assault and robberies.</p><p>Gov. Abbott made the offer on Tuesday on the same day 13-year-old Malik Tyler was murdered . Dallas PD is currently short some 600 officers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dallas-police-searching-for-person-who-stole-ar-15-from-police-car" title="Dallas police searching for person who stole AR-15 from police car" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/AR15%20rifle%20suspect_1559863686060.png_7361361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/AR15%20rifle%20suspect_1559863686060.png_7361361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/AR15%20rifle%20suspect_1559863686060.png_7361361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/AR15%20rifle%20suspect_1559863686060.png_7361361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/AR15%20rifle%20suspect_1559863686060.png_7361361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Dallas police searching for person who stole AR-15 from police car
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 06 2019 06:29PM CDT American Airlines begins nonstop service from DFW Airport to Dublin, Munich
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 06 2019 06:25PM CDT id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/check-out-these-father-s-day-gift-ideas" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Check_out_these_Father_s_Day_gift_ideas_0_7363331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Check_out_these_Father_s_Day_gift_ideas_0_7363331_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Check_out_these_Father_s_Day_gift_ideas_0_7363331_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Check_out_these_Father_s_Day_gift_ideas_0_7363331_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Check_out_these_Father_s_Day_gift_ideas_0_7363331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Check out these Father's Day gift ideas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/ed-wallace-2019-jeep-gladiator" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Ed_Wallace__2019_Jeep_Gladiator_0_7363444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Ed_Wallace__2019_Jeep_Gladiator_0_7363444_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Ed_Wallace__2019_Jeep_Gladiator_0_7363444_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Ed_Wallace__2019_Jeep_Gladiator_0_7363444_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Ed_Wallace__2019_Jeep_Gladiator_0_7363444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ed Wallace: 2019 Jeep Gladiator</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/hot-and-humid-weekend-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Hot_And_Humid_Weekend__0_7363310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Hot_And_Humid_Weekend__0_7363310_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Hot_And_Humid_Weekend__0_7363310_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Hot_And_Humid_Weekend__0_7363310_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Hot_And_Humid_Weekend__0_7363310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hot And Humid Weekend!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/several-die-in-fiery-crash-on-i-20-in-arlington" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/8398TZ-ARLINGTON%20FIREY%20FATAL%20CRASH_00.00.01.20_1559908864373.png_7362867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/8398TZ-ARLINGTON%20FIREY%20FATAL%20CRASH_00.00.01.20_1559908864373.png_7362867_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/8398TZ-ARLINGTON%20FIREY%20FATAL%20CRASH_00.00.01.20_1559908864373.png_7362867_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/8398TZ-ARLINGTON%20FIREY%20FATAL%20CRASH_00.00.01.20_1559908864373.png_7362867_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/8398TZ-ARLINGTON%20FIREY%20FATAL%20CRASH_00.00.01.20_1559908864373.png_7362867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>3 die in fiery DWI crash on I-20 in Arlington</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dps-aiding-dallas-pd-to-combat-increase-in-violent-crime" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/P-SOUTH%20DALLAS%20SAFETY%20MEETING%209P_00.00.34.00_1559873327656.png_7362072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/P-SOUTH%20DALLAS%20SAFETY%20MEETING%209P_00.00.34.00_1559873327656.png_7362072_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/P-SOUTH%20DALLAS%20SAFETY%20MEETING%209P_00.00.34.00_1559873327656.png_7362072_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/P-SOUTH%20DALLAS%20SAFETY%20MEETING%209P_00.00.34.00_1559873327656.png_7362072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/P-SOUTH%20DALLAS%20SAFETY%20MEETING%209P_00.00.34.00_1559873327656.png_7362072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DPS aiding Dallas PD to combat increase in violent crime</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: 