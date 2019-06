- A suspected drunken driver caused a fiery overnight crash that killed three people.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on eastbound Interstate 20 near Center Street.

Lt. Chris Cook with the Arlington Police Department said one car became disabled and stopped on the side of the interstate. Another parked behind it after the driver called for help.

The three victims were trying to get the disabled vehicle off the interstate when the suspected drunken driver, identified as Jose Castro, slammed into the back of them. All three vehicles caught fire, Cook said.

Several people tried to help but there was little they could do because of the intense fire.

Video taken by another driver shows one man opening a car door and then stepping back as smoke and fire pour out. Another man tries to get close to another car but is forced back by the flames.

Lt. Cook said one person died in the disabled car. The two other victims were outside of the car at the time of the crash.

Castro was not hurt. Instead, police arrested him and charged him with three counts of intoxication manslaughter.

The highway was closed for several hours Friday morning as police investigated. All lanes are now back open.