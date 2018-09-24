< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/second-trial-begins-monday-for-fired-mesquite-officer-who-shot-unarmed-suspect">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 05:54PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/09/27/092718%20MESQUITE%20OIS%20TRIAL%206PM%20VOSOT%20SOLIS_KDFW35dc_186.mp4_00.00.27.20_1538088089918.png_6131039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Ex-Mesquite cop trial ends in mistrial</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jurors-deliberating-former-mesquite-officers-fate"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/09/26/092618%20MESQUITE%20POLICE%20SHOOTING%20TRIAL%205_30%20VOSOT_KDFW311b_186.mp4_00.00.11.21_1537997397586.png_6126913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Jurors deliberating former Mesquite officer's fate</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/prosecutors-question-ex-mesquite-officer-who-shot-unarmed-man"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/09/25/S-MESQUITE%20POLICE%20SHOOTING%20TRIAL%2012P_00.00.00.11_1537894278699.png_6115807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Prosecutors question ex-cop who shot unarmed man</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fired-mesquite-officer-on-trial-for-shooting-man-testifies-in-his-own-defense"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/09/24/V-MESQUITE%20POLICE%20SHOOTING%205P_00.00.01.27_1537827003404.png_6111025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Fired cop on trial testifies in his own defense</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/former-mesquite-officer-goes-on-trial-for-shooting-unarmed-man"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/09/18/Body_cam_footage_shown_as_ex_Mesquite_of_0_6089182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Ex-officer goes on trial for shooting unarmed man</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>A fired Mesquite police officer goes back on trial Monday for shooting an unarmed who escaped custody.</p><p>A mistrial was declared the first time Derick Wiley went on trial in 2018. His body camera showed him shooting Lyndo Jones in November 2017 after Jones escaped while he was being arrested. Wiley will be tried on the charge of aggravated assault by a public servant.</p><p>Wiley’s first trial ended in a hung jury – eight guilty votes and four not guilty votes by a jury.</p><p>“You start all over again,” said former first assistant district attorney Heath Harris. “You’ve got 12 different new people. The voir dire will probably be a little different.”</p><p>The new jury will see body camera of Wiley the night he confronted Jones in his pickup truck. Jones admitted he was using cocaine and marijuana. The video appears to show Wiley trying to cuff Jones to search him for weapons, but Jones resists and breaks free and Wiley shoots Jones.</p><p>Defense attorney Michael Levine, not involved in the case, thinks the state will again lean heavily on that specific piece of evidence.</p><p>“I think that video really speaks for itself,” Levine said. “I think that they're going to stick with that video again and they're going to hope that a fresh set of eyes really see what there is on that video. It tells the whole tale.”</p><p>What the tape doesn’t tell, testimony will. But testimony that can't change is everything from the first trial record.</p><p>“The transcripts make a huge difference the parties would have gone over them and really gotten prepared for cross examination,” Levine said. “Everything’s known now.”</p><p>Harris agreed that the strategies won’t be a surprise during the second trial.</p><p>“They know how you’re going to come and, typically, now you’re stuck with this defense,” Harris said.</p><p>Levine and Harris agree verdicts in re-trials typically favor prosecutors. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Irving_PD__Good_Samaritans_rescue_trappe_0_7519022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Irving_PD__Good_Samaritans_rescue_trappe_0_7519022_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Irving_PD__Good_Samaritans_rescue_trappe_0_7519022_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Irving_PD__Good_Samaritans_rescue_trappe_0_7519022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Irving_PD__Good_Samaritans_rescue_trappe_0_7519022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Video: Irving Police Dept.)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Irving police rescue trapped children with help from good Samaritans</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 05:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Irving police shared body cam video from a recent rollover accident rescue.</p><p>On June 28th, the officers had to free three children and an adult trapped in an overturned car.</p><p>Before police arrived, some other drivers had stopped to hold the car steady and try to free the kids. The responding officers were able to take it from there.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/north-texas-girl-15-prepares-to-attend-unt-as-a-junior" title="North Texas girl, 15, prepares to attend UNT as a junior" data-articleId="417846985" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/P_TEEN%20UNT%20STUDENT%206P_00.01.55.12_1562971767280.png_7518850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/P_TEEN%20UNT%20STUDENT%206P_00.01.55.12_1562971767280.png_7518850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/P_TEEN%20UNT%20STUDENT%206P_00.01.55.12_1562971767280.png_7518850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/P_TEEN%20UNT%20STUDENT%206P_00.01.55.12_1562971767280.png_7518850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/P_TEEN%20UNT%20STUDENT%206P_00.01.55.12_1562971767280.png_7518850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>North Texas girl, 15, prepares to attend UNT as a junior</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 05:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 15-year-old North Texas girl is spending her summer vacation preparing for college.</p><p>Emma Earhart will start at the University of North Texas in the fall — as a junior.</p><p>At 15 years old while most kids are enjoying the summer and getting ready for their junior year in high school, Emma already has an associate's degree and is making progress on her college degree.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/closure-to-impact-traffic-on-central-expressway-bush-turnpike" title="Closure to impact traffic on Central Expressway, Bush Turnpike" data-articleId="417768385" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/V_PLANO%20PGBT_75%20RAMP%20CLOSED%207A_00.00.08.08_1562943928718.png_7517875_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/V_PLANO%20PGBT_75%20RAMP%20CLOSED%207A_00.00.08.08_1562943928718.png_7517875_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/V_PLANO%20PGBT_75%20RAMP%20CLOSED%207A_00.00.08.08_1562943928718.png_7517875_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/V_PLANO%20PGBT_75%20RAMP%20CLOSED%207A_00.00.08.08_1562943928718.png_7517875_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/V_PLANO%20PGBT_75%20RAMP%20CLOSED%207A_00.00.08.08_1562943928718.png_7517875_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Closure to impact traffic on Central Expressway, Bush Turnpike</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 10:09AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There will be traffic trouble in the Plano and Richardson area this weekend.</p><p>TxDOT is ready to finish a project where Central Expressway crosses the Bush Turnpike.</p><p>Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, the transition ramp connecting the westbound Bush Turnpike to northbound 75 Central will be closed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/irving-police-rescue-trapped-children-with-help-from-good-samaritans"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/984%206PHEAD_IRVING%20ACCIDENT%20RESCUE_00.00.08.06_1562972073884.png_7518858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="984 6PHEAD_IRVING ACCIDENT RESCUE_00.00.08.06_1562972073884.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Irving police rescue trapped children with help from good Samaritans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mnuchin-warns-us-government-could-run-out-of-cash-urges-congress-to-quickly-raise-debt-limit"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1144007119%20THUMB_1562962491416.jpg_7518418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin testifies at a Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee hearing on the proposed budget estimates at the U.S. Capitol on May 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)" title="1144007119_1562962491416-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mnuchin warns US government could 'run out of cash,' urges Congress to quickly raise debt limit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/it-took-my-dads-life-flesh-eating-bacteria-kills-tennessee-man-within-48-hours-of-beach-trip"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-169368877%20THUMB_1562956770246.jpg_7518345_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: This colorized scanning electron micrograph, SEM, depicted a flagellated Vibrio vulnificus bacterium; Magnified 26367x. (Photo: Getty Images)" title="169368877_1562956770246-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘It took my dad's life': Flesh-eating bacteria kills Tennessee man within 48 hours of beach trip</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/friday-noon-update-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Friday_Noon_Update__0_7518269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Friday_Noon_Update__0_20190712174006"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Friday Noon Update!</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/09/24/V-MESQUITE%20POLICE%20SHOOTING%205P_00.00.01.27_1537827003404.png_6111025_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/09/24/V-MESQUITE%20POLICE%20SHOOTING%205P_00.00.01.27_1537827003404.png_6111025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/09/24/V-MESQUITE%20POLICE%20SHOOTING%205P_00.00.01.27_1537827003404.png_6111025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/09/24/V-MESQUITE%20POLICE%20SHOOTING%205P_00.00.01.27_1537827003404.png_6111025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Second trial begins Monday for fired Mesquite officer who shot unarmed suspect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-texas-girl-15-prepares-to-attend-unt-as-a-junior" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/P_TEEN%20UNT%20STUDENT%206P_00.01.55.12_1562971767280.png_7518850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/P_TEEN%20UNT%20STUDENT%206P_00.01.55.12_1562971767280.png_7518850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/P_TEEN%20UNT%20STUDENT%206P_00.01.55.12_1562971767280.png_7518850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/P_TEEN%20UNT%20STUDENT%206P_00.01.55.12_1562971767280.png_7518850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/P_TEEN%20UNT%20STUDENT%206P_00.01.55.12_1562971767280.png_7518850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>North Texas girl, 15, prepares to attend UNT as a junior</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tech/report-ftc-approves-roughly-5b-fine-for-facebook-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Facebook&#x20;logo&#x20;and&#x20;app&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Carl&#x20;Court&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Report: FTC approves roughly $5B fine for Facebook</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mnuchin-warns-us-government-could-run-out-of-cash-urges-congress-to-quickly-raise-debt-limit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1144007119%20THUMB_1562962491416.jpg_7518418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1144007119%20THUMB_1562962491416.jpg_7518418_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1144007119%20THUMB_1562962491416.jpg_7518418_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1144007119%20THUMB_1562962491416.jpg_7518418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-1144007119%20THUMB_1562962491416.jpg_7518418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Secretary&#x20;of&#x20;Treasury&#x20;Steve&#x20;Mnuchin&#x20;testifies&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Financial&#x20;Services&#x20;and&#x20;General&#x20;Government&#x20;Subcommittee&#x20;hearing&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;proposed&#x20;budget&#x20;estimates&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;at&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Capitol&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Anna&#x20;Moneymaker&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mnuchin warns US government could 'run out of cash,' urges Congress to quickly raise debt limit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/it-took-my-dads-life-flesh-eating-bacteria-kills-tennessee-man-within-48-hours-of-beach-trip" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-169368877%20THUMB_1562956770246.jpg_7518345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-169368877%20THUMB_1562956770246.jpg_7518345_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-169368877%20THUMB_1562956770246.jpg_7518345_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-169368877%20THUMB_1562956770246.jpg_7518345_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-169368877%20THUMB_1562956770246.jpg_7518345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;This&#x20;colorized&#x20;scanning&#x20;electron&#x20;micrograph&#x2c;&#x20;SEM&#x2c;&#x20;depicted&#x20;a&#x20;flagellated&#x20;Vibrio&#x20;vulnificus&#x20;bacterium&#x3b;&#x20;Magnified&#x20;26367x&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘It took my dad's life': Flesh-eating bacteria kills Tennessee man within 48 hours of beach trip</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 