Dive teams were back in Lake Lewisville Sunday, and were able to recover the body of a man who jumped into the water Saturday afternoon and never resurfaced.

They say the 32-year-old was not wearing a life jacket. His name has not been released.

Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens say the man was on a large party boat with a group of people.

"Some of the people on the boat with him tried to throw some life preservers at him, tried to jump in, but he hasn't been seen since," Captain Cliff Swofford said.

Recovery teams had to suspend their search Saturday evening after the sun went down, but the body was found at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday, in water that is about 30-feet deep.

Game wardens say the dive teams brought in more equipment Sunday to help search in deep water.