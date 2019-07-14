The Battle in Big D Boxing Tournament was held this weekend, and Dallas PD used the opportunity for some one-on-one time with the public in hopes that it can help lower the crime rate.
As murder seems to be becoming somewhat more common with young victims and suspects in Dallas, police are hoping more community events will turn teens to more positive lifestyles.
“I was born and raised in Atlanta, and if it wasn’t for me getting a full scholarship to UNT to play basketball, I can honestly say I don’t know where I would be,” said Ravven Brown.