- On Monday, movers will go into the Dallas apartment complex damaged by a crane collapse to pack up and bring out belongings.

People with apartments inside Elan City Lights have been without most of their things since the crane collapsed onto the apartment building on June 9.

The whole ordeal has been a challenge as they try to live their lives without their personal belongings, and in some cases, without transportation.

This is going to be a meticulous process that apartment management has outlined in detail for people who used to call the complex home.

According to a note sent to former residents, Elan City Lights management has been meeting with investigators, governmental authorities, and structural engineers over the past few weeks to determine which apartments are accessible.

Phase one of what they're calling the "inventory process" begins Monday.

That will involve the 184 apartments not in the impact zone.

During this phase, workers will recover belongings in those apartments.

Someone from the complex and a security officer will go in with the workers as they pack up belongings from each apartment.

They'll use video cameras to document the process.

Every box that is packed up with belongings will receive a barcode and be stored in a storage facility with 24-hour security.

Residents can then go to the facility and pick up their things.

Phase two will involve a similar process for 116 of the 240 units that are in the impact zone.

The remaining 124 apartments that are "severely damaged" will have to be evaluated once the crane is removed to determine whether belongings can be retrieved from those apartments.

These workers will begin Monday as they work seven days a week, 10 to 12 hours a day.

There is no timeline for the crane to be removed at this time, and no definite timeline on when the inventory process will be complete.