- A 17-year-old was shot and killed in a Downtown Dallas parking lot overnight.

Police said two men were sitting in a car at The Lot on Akard and Federal streets just after midnight Tuesday. Another man approached them and fired shots through the window.

The passenger in the car, Leroy Hawkins, was hit. He died at the hospital.

Hawkins recently graduated from DeSoto High School. He played on the school’s football team and had signed to play for Jackson State.

“So sad to hear about my former student. Recent graduate that was headed to Jackson State on a football scholarship in a couple of weeks! @leroyhawkins75 was changed. You saw the growth in him. Now this. So heartbreaking this morning!” Permenter Middle School Principal John Ensley said on Twitter.

Police are still looking for the gunman. They are not yet talking about a motive for the murder.