News</a></h4> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas">Texas</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/usaworld">US & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/health">Health</a></li> they've run out of new chicken sandwich"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/business/unfortunately-were-sold-out-for-now-popeyes-says-theyve-run-out-of-new-chicken-sandwich">‘Unfortunately we're sold out (for now)': Popeyes says they've run out of new chicken sandwich</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/heinous-child-neglect-oklahoma-woman-who-allegedly-forced-children-to-eat-dog-feces-avoids-prison"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Mary%20Moore%20April%202019%20-%2016x9_1566928451581.jpg_7619884_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="‘Heinous child neglect': Oklahoma woman who allegedly forced children to eat dog feces avoids prison"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/heinous-child-neglect-oklahoma-woman-who-allegedly-forced-children-to-eat-dog-feces-avoids-prison">‘Heinous child neglect': Oklahoma woman who allegedly forced children to eat dog feces avoids prison</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/brazil-to-reject-20-million-offer-from-g-7-countries-to-help-fight-amazon-fires"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Amazon%20fire%20aftermath%20-%20GETTY_1566920528792.jpg_7619619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Brazil to reject $20 million offer from G-7 countries to help fight Amazon fires"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/brazil-to-reject-20-million-offer-from-g-7-countries-to-help-fight-amazon-fires">Brazil to reject $20 million offer from G-7 countries to help fight Amazon fires</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/rare-sighting-of-black-bear-eating-condor-in-big-sur"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/6%20TX%20401%20big%20sur%20bear_00.00.03.07_1566919566027.png_7619551_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rare sighting of black bear eating condor in Big Sur"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/rare-sighting-of-black-bear-eating-condor-in-big-sur">Rare sighting of black bear eating condor in Big Sur</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/business/unfortunately-were-sold-out-for-now-popeyes-says-theyve-run-out-of-new-chicken-sandwich">‘Unfortunately we're sold out (for now)': Popeyes says they've run out of new chicken sandwich</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/heinous-child-neglect-oklahoma-woman-who-allegedly-forced-children-to-eat-dog-feces-avoids-prison">‘Heinous child neglect': Oklahoma woman who allegedly forced children to eat dog feces avoids prison</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/brazil-to-reject-20-million-offer-from-g-7-countries-to-help-fight-amazon-fires">Brazil to reject $20 million offer from G-7 countries to help fight Amazon fires</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/rare-sighting-of-black-bear-eating-condor-in-big-sur">Rare sighting of black bear eating condor in Big Sur</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/good-day/state-fair-foods-black-gold-truffles">State Fair Foods: Black Gold Truffles</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/good-day/david-oyelowo-stars-in-don-t-let-go-">David Oyelowo stars in 'Don't Let Go'</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/forecast">7-Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/allergies">Allergies</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/4yoursafety">4 Your Safety</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/pics">Share Photos</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-onlyonfox" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox4news.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-onlyonfox" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Only on FOX 4</a> <ul id="drop-nav-onlyonfox" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/goodday">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">FOX 4 Features</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/lonestar">Lone Star Adventures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/trackdown">Trackdown</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/investigations">Investigations</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/basictraining">Basic Training Podcast</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys">Cowboys</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/mavericks">Mavericks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/rangers">Rangers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/stars">Stars</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/fcdallas">FC Dallas</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/colleges">Colleges</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/highschool">High School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/youclickthegame">You Click the Game</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox4news.com/about" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/links">Links from On Air</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/staff">Anchors and Reporters</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/entertainment/tvlistings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/history">Station History</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/faq">FAQ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/workhere">Work For Us</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/kdfi-my27">FOX 4 More</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425465293" data-article-version="1.0">Questions remain after Waxahachie 6-year-old, suspect at center of Amber Alert found dead</h1> Questions remain after Waxahachie 6-year-old, suspect at center of Amber Alert found dead 24 2019 06:54PM By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 24 2019 06:51PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 24 2019 06:54PM CDT
Updated Aug 24 2019 06:55PM CDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/AMBER%20ALERT_1566598928336.jpg_7612970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/AMBER%20ALERT_1566598928336.jpg_7612970_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/AMBER%20ALERT_1566598928336.jpg_7612970_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/AMBER%20ALERT_1566598928336.jpg_7612970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/AMBER%20ALERT_1566598928336.jpg_7612970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425465293-425340825" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/AMBER%20ALERT_1566598928336.jpg_7612970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/AMBER%20ALERT_1566598928336.jpg_7612970_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/AMBER%20ALERT_1566598928336.jpg_7612970_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/AMBER%20ALERT_1566598928336.jpg_7612970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/AMBER%20ALERT_1566598928336.jpg_7612970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> <p><strong class='dateline'>WAXAHACHIE, Texas</strong> - Many questions remain unanswered following the death of a 6-year-old boy and his mother, who were found in a Waxahachie parking garage.</p><p>Authorities issued an Amber Alert Friday afternoon for Phillip Oliver Weidemann, who goes by Ollie, and his mother, Candace Harbin.</p><p>Waxahachie police believed Harbin, who did not have custody of her son, took the boy.</p><p>Community members have been coming to the parking garage where their bodies were found all day Saturday to leave cards, flowers, and toys - stuffed animals and Hot Wheels cars - to honor the little boy who lost his life here.</p><p>"It hurts, it really hurts to see," said Sean Flaherty.</p> href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/amber-alert-issued-for-waxahachie-6-year-old-believed-to-be-in-danger">Waxahachie 6-year-old, suspect at center of Amber Alert found dead</a></p><p>Flaherty was among those who lived near Harbin in a Waxahachie neighborhood who were shocked to hear the tragic turn of events that quickly unfolded after an Amber Alert went out for Ollie Weidemann.</p><p>"He was very outgoing personality, very fun kid," Flaherty added. "You could see he really had a bright future ahead of him."</p><p>Flaherty said Harbin lived there for about a year, and he would see her from time to time with Ollie.</p><p>He never picked up on any warning signs.</p><p>"Talked about her kid, and how grateful she was to have her kid. She didn't really mention anything about a custody battle," he added.</p><p>Police said Ollie was last seen getting picked up from school Thursday, but wouldn't confirm who picked him up.</p><p>Ollie's father, who had custody of the boy, contacted police Friday morning when Ollie didn't show up to school.</p><p>An Amber Alert was then issued Friday afternoon.</p><p>It said Ollie may be in "imminent danger."</p><p>A Facebook account appearing to be linked to the child's father posted a plea Friday, saying the boy had been taken by his mother, adding "my son is in very much danger!!! Please help!!"</p><p>Just after 6:30 p.m. Friday, hazmat crews responded to where Harbin's white Nissan minivan was spotted in a parking garage near Jackson and Jefferson.</p><p>She and Ollie were inside the minivan, and pronounced dead.</p><p>Police haven't released the circumstances surrounding their deaths, and have not said why a hazmat team was brought to the scene.</p><p>"You could see the joy in the kid's eyes and know that it shouldn't be taken like that," Flaherty added.</p><p>Police said that because of Texas Department of Public Safety requirements, an Amber Alert wasn't issued until Friday afternoon, after several failed attempts to track down Harbin.</p><p>Authorities have not said if they've responded to any reports of violence with the family before.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/27/V_INTRO%20_%20ARLINGTON%20RACIST%20GRAFFITI%20530P_00.00.01.03_1566943962269.png_7620358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/27/V_INTRO%20_%20ARLINGTON%20RACIST%20GRAFFITI%20530P_00.00.01.03_1566943962269.png_7620358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/27/V_INTRO%20_%20ARLINGTON%20RACIST%20GRAFFITI%20530P_00.00.01.03_1566943962269.png_7620358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/27/V_INTRO%20_%20ARLINGTON%20RACIST%20GRAFFITI%20530P_00.00.01.03_1566943962269.png_7620358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/27/V_INTRO%20_%20ARLINGTON%20RACIST%20GRAFFITI%20530P_00.00.01.03_1566943962269.png_7620358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Swastikas, 'n-word' spray painted on Arlington businesses
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 27 2019 05:13PM CDT
Arlington police are searching for who painted a swastika and the "n-word" on businesses and signs early Tuesday. The racist vandalism happened in an area near E. Arkansas and New York Avenue in East Arlington. Many of the businesses in the area are minority-owned. Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson said Tuesday the case is being treated as a hate crime and officers are going through the area to search for any information or clues. Fort Worth neighborhood group questions response to May kidnapping
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 27 2019 08:01AM CDT
Updated Aug 27 2019 04:58PM CDT
A neighborhood group is demanding answers from Fort Worth city leaders after delays in issuing an Amber Alert after an 8-year-old was abducted. The Ryan Place Task Force sent a letter to the city council. It wants to know if the Fort Worth Police Department has made any further policy changes since the young girl was kidnapped in the neighborhood three months ago. On that day, an Amber Alert didn't go out properly because there was no working fax machine at the crime scene.

Utility pole sparks 4-alarm apartment fire in northwest Dallas
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 27 2019 06:52AM CDT
Updated Aug 27 2019 02:48PM CDT
A collapsed utility pole started an apartment fire that sent people scrambling late Monday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Tivoli Apartments on Lina Street near the President George Bush Turnpike in far northwest Dallas. Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said the pole fell onto the side of the building and sparked a fire within the floor spaces and attic. It wants to know if the Fort Worth Police Department has made any further policy changes since the young girl was kidnapped in the neighborhood three months ago.</p><p>On that day, an Amber Alert didn't go out properly because there was no working fax machine at the crime scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/utility-pole-sparks-4-alarm-apartment-fire-in-northwest-dallas" title="Utility pole sparks 4-alarm apartment fire in northwest Dallas" data-articleId="425782394" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/27/Utility_pole_sparks_fire_at_northwest_Da_0_7619240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/27/Utility_pole_sparks_fire_at_northwest_Da_0_7619240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/27/Utility_pole_sparks_fire_at_northwest_Da_0_7619240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/27/Utility_pole_sparks_fire_at_northwest_Da_0_7619240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/27/Utility_pole_sparks_fire_at_northwest_Da_0_7619240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dan Godwin reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Utility pole sparks 4-alarm apartment fire in northwest Dallas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 06:52AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 02:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A collapsed utility pole started an apartment fire that sent people scrambling late Monday night.</p><p>It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Tivoli Apartments on Lina Street near the President George Bush Turnpike in far northwest Dallas.</p><p>Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said the pole fell onto the side of the building and sparked a fire within the floor spaces and attic.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/business/unfortunately-were-sold-out-for-now-popeyes-says-theyve-run-out-of-new-chicken-sandwich"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/popeyes%20chicken%20sandwich_1566940413489.jpg_7620274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Popeye's spicy and mild chicken sandwich. (Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images)" title="popeyes chicken sandwich_1566940413489.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Unfortunately we're sold out (for now)': Popeyes says they've run out of new chicken sandwich</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/heinous-child-neglect-oklahoma-woman-who-allegedly-forced-children-to-eat-dog-feces-avoids-prison"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Mary%20Moore%20April%202019%20-%2016x9_1566928451581.jpg_7619884_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mary Elizabeth Moore, 34, is pictured in an undated booking photo. (Photo credit: Provided / Delaware County Sheriff’s Office)" title="Mary Moore April 2019 - 16x9_1566928451581.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Heinous child neglect': Oklahoma woman who allegedly forced children to eat dog feces avoids prison</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/brazil-to-reject-20-million-offer-from-g-7-countries-to-help-fight-amazon-fires"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Amazon%20fire%20aftermath%20-%20GETTY_1566920528792.jpg_7619619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="View of a burnt area of the Amazon rainforest, near Porto Velho, Rondonia state, Brazil, on August 26, 2019. (Photo credit: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images)" title="1164217078_1566920528792-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Brazil to reject $20 million offer from G-7 countries to help fight Amazon fires</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/rare-sighting-of-black-bear-eating-condor-in-big-sur"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/6%20TX%20401%20big%20sur%20bear_00.00.03.07_1566919566027.png_7619551_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Ventana Wildlife Society’s “Condor Cam” captured a black bear feeding at the condor sanctuary in Big Sur." title="6 TX 401 big sur bear_00.00.03.07_1566919566027.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rare sighting of id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/heinous-child-neglect-oklahoma-woman-who-allegedly-forced-children-to-eat-dog-feces-avoids-prison" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Mary%20Moore%20April%202019%20-%2016x9_1566928451581.jpg_7619884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Mary%20Moore%20April%202019%20-%2016x9_1566928451581.jpg_7619884_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Mary%20Moore%20April%202019%20-%2016x9_1566928451581.jpg_7619884_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Mary%20Moore%20April%202019%20-%2016x9_1566928451581.jpg_7619884_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Mary%20Moore%20April%202019%20-%2016x9_1566928451581.jpg_7619884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mary&#x20;Elizabeth&#x20;Moore&#x2c;&#x20;34&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;undated&#x20;booking&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Provided&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Delaware&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>‘Heinous child neglect': Oklahoma woman who allegedly forced children to eat dog feces avoids prison</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/barbie-introduces-rosa-parks-frida-kahlo-dolls-to-honor-historic-women" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-barbie%20women-082719_1566930135332.jpg_7619899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-barbie%20women-082719_1566930135332.jpg_7619899_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-barbie%20women-082719_1566930135332.jpg_7619899_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-barbie%20women-082719_1566930135332.jpg_7619899_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-barbie%20women-082719_1566930135332.jpg_7619899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Barbie" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Barbie introduces Rosa Parks, Frida Kahlo dolls to honor historic women</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/brazil-to-reject-20-million-offer-from-g-7-countries-to-help-fight-amazon-fires" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Amazon%20fire%20aftermath%20-%20GETTY_1566920528792.jpg_7619619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Amazon%20fire%20aftermath%20-%20GETTY_1566920528792.jpg_7619619_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Amazon%20fire%20aftermath%20-%20GETTY_1566920528792.jpg_7619619_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Amazon%20fire%20aftermath%20-%20GETTY_1566920528792.jpg_7619619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Amazon%20fire%20aftermath%20-%20GETTY_1566920528792.jpg_7619619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="View&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;burnt&#x20;area&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Amazon&#x20;rainforest&#x2c;&#x20;near&#x20;Porto&#x20;Velho&#x2c;&#x20;Rondonia&#x20;state&#x2c;&#x20;Brazil&#x2c;&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;26&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;CARL&#x20;DE&#x20;SOUZA&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Brazil to reject $20 million offer from G-7 countries to help fight Amazon fires</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/rare-sighting-of-black-bear-eating-condor-in-big-sur" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/6%20TX%20401%20big%20sur%20bear_00.00.03.07_1566919566027.png_7619551_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/6%20TX%20401%20big%20sur%20bear_00.00.03.07_1566919566027.png_7619551_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/6%20TX%20401%20big%20sur%20bear_00.00.03.07_1566919566027.png_7619551_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/6%20TX%20401%20big%20sur%20bear_00.00.03.07_1566919566027.png_7619551_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/6%20TX%20401%20big%20sur%20bear_00.00.03.07_1566919566027.png_7619551_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Ventana&#x20;Wildlife&#x20;Society&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Condor&#x20;Cam&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;captured&#x20;a&#x20;black&#x20;bear&#x20;feeding&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;condor&#x20;sanctuary&#x20;in&#x20;Big&#x20;Sur&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rare sighting of black bear eating condor in Big Sur</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/state-fair-foods-black-gold-truffles" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/27/State_Fair_Foods__Quick_Fried_Black_Gold_0_7619534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/27/State_Fair_Foods__Quick_Fried_Black_Gold_0_7619534_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/27/State_Fair_Foods__Quick_Fried_Black_Gold_0_7619534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/27/State_Fair_Foods__Quick_Fried_Black_Gold_0_7619534_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/27/State_Fair_Foods__Quick_Fried_Black_Gold_0_7619534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>State Fair Foods: Black Gold Truffles</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 