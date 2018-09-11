Protesters march through Dallas, demand murder charge

- Protesters called for a more serious charge of murder against the Dallas police officer who shot and killed her neighbor.

“What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” they chanted.

The group marched from Dallas Police Department headquarters to the apartment complex where Botham Jean was shot and killed inside of his apartment by Officer Amber Guyger on Thursday.

Officer Guyger was charged with manslaughter Jean’s death. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, she walked into the wrong apartment and shot him because she thought he was a burglar in her apartment.

The demonstration was organized by the Next Generation Action Network. The group called the legal system unfair and say it protects white police officers who kill unarmed black men.

“Now we live in a time where everyone is equal and we need to adapt to that, and if people can’t adapt to that, they need to ask themselves, ‘Do you really deserve to be in America?’” said Lily Washington, who attended the protest.

At the same time as that protest, another one focused on a man shot and killed by a security guard at a child's birthday party. Jorge Olguin was with his wife and children when he died more than a week ago.

Olguin got into an argument with an apartment complex guard about partying past the curfew in the Red Bird area of Dallas. The family said the guard pepper sprayed them all, even the kids.

When it became physical, police said the guard shot Olguin. Police questioned and released the guard and referred the case to the district attorney's office.

The family is still waiting for answers about whether he will be charged.