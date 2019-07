- Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a Dallas man charged with the deaths of 12 women.

Billy Chemirmir has been in custody since March of last year.

Police said he posed as a maintenance worker at The Tradition – Prestonwood in Dallas and stole jewelry and other valuable items from his victims.

In other cases, he claimed to be a home health care worker to gain access to his victims' homes, police said.

Chemirmir is officially charged for 12 deaths but may be linked to at least 7 more at The Tradition senior living facility, according to lawsuits.

Dallas prosecutors said they will seek capital punishment if jurors find him guilty of capital murder.