After a successful concert last year, Posty Fest will be back this fall in a bigger North Texas venue.

Post Malone, a Grapevine High School graduate, announced that Posty Fest will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on November 2.

Last year, at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas -- headliners like Travis Scott, Tyler The Creator, and others performed.

There are no details yet on who will perform this year.