- A North Texas woman was arrested after police said she intentionally set her stepdaughter’s face on fire.

Grand Prairie police arrested 20-year-old Dalia Jimenez and charged her with felony injury to a child.

On Monday, officers responded to a report about her 5-year-old stepdaughter needing medical treatment for facial burns.

Jimenez told the officers the little girl was injured when she got too close to a candle. But, police said there were inconsistences in her story.

Jimenez ultimately confessed that she intentionally poured rubbing alcohol on her stepdaughter’s face and used a lighter to set it on fire. She admitted she was trying to punish her for yelling, police said.

Child Protective Services removed the injured girl and her younger sibling from the home. Both are now safe with other family members.

Police said the children’s father was not home at the time. He is not expected to face any charges.

Jimenez was released from the Grand Prairie jail after paying bond.