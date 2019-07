- Dallas police are searching for the 13-year-old gunman who they say fired into a vehicle, killing a teenager and injuring another teen.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m., when officers were called to the 600 block of N. Denley Dr.

Officers found a male teenage victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooter fled before officers arrived on scene.

Investigators found that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle, along with another male teen driver.

Police say a brown Dodge Caravan pulled up, and that's when a 13-year-old boy got out, and shot into the other car.

The passenger was killed, and the teen driver suffered non-life threatening injuries as their vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

According to police, the shooter then got back into the Caravan, which was occupied by another 13-year-old and a 20-year-old, and they drove away.

No further details have been released at this time.