Police: North Texas man set car, home on fire to keep woman, children from escaping By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 28 2019 08:05PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 28 2019 09:33PM CDT
Updated Jul 28 2019 09:40PM CDT style="display: none;"> </div> <p>A man has been arrested after police say he set a car and parts of a home on fire in an attempt to keep a woman and her children from escaping the flames.</p> <p>This all happened in Fort Worth, at about 4 a.m. on Saturday.</p> <p>Police say Courtney Smith set a car, and the two doors of a Hulen Park Circle home on fire.</p> <p>The Fort Worth Fire Department’s quick response prevented what could have been something much worse.</p> <p>Investigators say the victim is still a bit shaken up, but grateful no one was hurt.</p> <p>With the help of SWAT and Arlington police, the 39-year-old was taken into custody Sunday morning.</p> <p>Glass and what’s left of a charred vehicle remain outside a Fort Worth home, in what fire officials say was from an act of arson.</p> <p>“This is obviously something that does not happen on a regular basis, but our crews did a phenomenal job,” said Mike Drivdahl, with the Fort Worth Fire Department.</p> <p>Arlington police arrested Courtney Smith early Sunday morning at a home on Switchgrass Road.</p> <p>Investigators say he was involved in a domestic disturbance Friday, and he then intentionally set a woman’s car on fire early Saturday morning.</p> <p>They also say he set fire to the main entrances of her home, all in efforts to keep the woman and her children, which he knew were inside, from getting out.</p> <p>“There were three fires set. One to the vehicle. One to the entrance of the home, and one to the back of the home,” Drivdahl said.</p> <p>Arlington SWAT assisted arson detectives in the investigation and arrest.</p> <p>Neighbors who did not want to be identified said SWAT called for Smith on a loud speaker for about 15 minutes just before 4 a.m. Sunday.</p> <p>Witnesses say a window was broken at some point, and then authorities rammed a door of the Switchgrass Rd. home Smith was inside.</p> <p>They say eventually Smith came outside.</p> <p>That's when Fort Worth fire officials say the arrest happened without incident.</p> <p>The motive behind setting the car and house on fire are not yet known.</p> <p>“We are working with Forth Worth police and the Tarrant County District Attorney. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/V_APD%20OIS%20VICTIM%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.00.59.00_1564881169330.png_7571423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/V_APD%20OIS%20VICTIM%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.00.59.00_1564881169330.png_7571423_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/V_APD%20OIS%20VICTIM%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.00.59.00_1564881169330.png_7571423_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/V_APD%20OIS%20VICTIM%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.00.59.00_1564881169330.png_7571423_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/V_APD%20OIS%20VICTIM%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.00.59.00_1564881169330.png_7571423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Memorial set up for woman who was fatally shot by officer aiming at loose dog</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 08:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Memorials are starting to appear at the scene where a rookie Arlington Police Department officer shot and killed a woman while aiming at a dog.</p><p>Prayer candles and flowers mark the spot where 30-year-old Margarita Brooks was struck and killed.</p><p>Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson released body camera video of the shooting on Friday, and expressed sincere apologies to the Brooks’ family.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2-injured-after-truck-slams-into-arlington-fire-engine" title="2 injured after truck slams into Arlington fire engine" data-articleId="422043987" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/V_DRIVER%20HITS%20AFD%20ENGINE%206P_00.00.43.27_1564880763981.png_7571243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/V_DRIVER%20HITS%20AFD%20ENGINE%206P_00.00.43.27_1564880763981.png_7571243_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/V_DRIVER%20HITS%20AFD%20ENGINE%206P_00.00.43.27_1564880763981.png_7571243_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/V_DRIVER%20HITS%20AFD%20ENGINE%206P_00.00.43.27_1564880763981.png_7571243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/V_DRIVER%20HITS%20AFD%20ENGINE%206P_00.00.43.27_1564880763981.png_7571243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 injured after truck slams into Arlington fire engine</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 08:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At least two people were injured after the driver of a pick-up slammed into an Arlington fire engine early Saturday morning.</p><p>The engine was blocking traffic for a disabled vehicle on I-20.</p><p>The pickup driver was taken to the hospital. At least one person in the disabled vehicle was also hurt.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/suspect-in-el-paso-mass-shooting-believed-to-be-from-north-texas" title="Suspect in deadly El Paso mass shooting is from North Texas" data-articleId="422032614" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/At_least_15_people_killed_in_shooting_at_0_7571164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/At_least_15_people_killed_in_shooting_at_0_7571164_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/At_least_15_people_killed_in_shooting_at_0_7571164_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/At_least_15_people_killed_in_shooting_at_0_7571164_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/At_least_15_people_killed_in_shooting_at_0_7571164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="There are at least 15 deaths reported after a shooting at a shopping center that included a Walmart in El Paso Saturday morning, according to the Associated Press." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect in deadly El Paso mass shooting is from North Texas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 06:01PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 06:56PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The 21-year-old suspect of a deadly mass shooting in El Paso is from North Texas.</p><p>At least 20 people were killed in the shooting, and El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen confirmed that the 21-year-old suspect is from Allen, but would not name the suspect. The Associated Press is reporting the suspect's name is Patrick Crusius.</p><p>MORE: At least 20 people killed in shooting at El Paso shopping center; Suspect in custody</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/suspect-in-el-paso-mass-shooting-believed-to-be-from-north-texas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/El%20Paso%20Shooting%20LiveU7%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_17.25.35.01_1564873279064.png_7570886_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="El Paso Shooting LiveU7 KDFWBCME01_mpg_17.25.35.01_1564873279064.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Suspect in deadly El Paso mass shooting is from North Texas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/rain-chances-continuefor-now"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/Rain_Chances_Continue___For_Now_0_7571087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Rain_Chances_Continue___For_Now_0_20190803223622"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rain Chances Continue...For Now</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/texas-police-respond-to-active-shooter-at-el-paso-walmart"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/El%20Paso%20Shooting%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_13.25.37.22_1564857374074.png_7570808_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="El Paso Shooting KDFWBCME01_mpg_13.25.37.22_1564857374074.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>At least 20 people killed in shooting at El Paso shopping center; Suspect in custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lyft-driver-shot-by-another-driver-in-dallas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/7H_EAST%20DALLAS%20LYFT%20DRIVER%20SHOT_00.00.01.01_1564854303771.png_7571011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img Follow Us 