- Dallas police are asking for help finding a missing teenager who they say could be a danger to himself or others.

18-year-old Bradley Beachum was last seen Saturday morning.

He was driving a brown and silver PT Cruiser south on Sugarberry Place in South Dallas. He was wearing black basketball shorts and no shirt.

Beachum is about 6 feet tall with black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of the word Amanda on his chest.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 214-671-4268.