Fort Worth police are investigating a series of car burglaries in the Ryan Place neighborhood.

Investigators believe one man is responsible for at least nine burglaries in the area since April.

Fort Worth police say they have identified a person of interest in the case, but they do not have anyone in custody at this point. Police say the burglar checks for unlocked car doors in the middle of the night.

Authorities are looking for a man caught on video breaking into a car on Willing Avenue on Friday morning. He appears to be rummaging through the vehicle as if he was looking for something. But the owner of the car says nothing had been taken.

Fort Worth Officer Ivan Gomez says there have been at least nine car break-ins or burglaries in the Ryan Place neighborhood between April and June in the last three months.

“He’s going into open vehicles at this time,” the officer said. “And if they’re open, he’s been taking, rummaging through, getting loose change and, at times, stealing some firearms.”

Investigators say they’ve gathered surveillance footage from several houses showing the same man entering various cars and SUVs.

Gomez describes the burglar as a young black male with a thin build, short curly hair who wears glasses and light-colored Nike Air sneakers.

“He’s not covering his face, and he’s wearing very distinct clothing,” Gomez said. “And his watch is very distinct as well.”

Leah Brown has lived on Ryan Place for the last four years and says car break-ins are not unexpected.

“You just get used to it,” she said. “And that’s what you hear about when you move in. But this summer seems different.”

And while Brown says her immediate neighbors haven’t had anything stolen, she says she believes the burglar tried and failed to break into her car.

“I’ve noticed kind of near where the lock is and there’s scratches also near the windows,” she said. “Like they were trying to jimmy the lock.”

Police say they’ve noticed possible accomplices in some of the surveillance videos but can’t confirm whether or not they are involved in the burglaries.

“I can tell you that there's at least two or three other people that might be involved with him, but this is the best description we have at this time,” Gomez said.

Irving police are reminding people to take their valuables out of the car each night.