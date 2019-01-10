Police ask for help finding missing Ennis mother

- Family, friends and police in Ennis are searching for a 38-year-old woman who has strangely gone missing.

Emily Wade’s family members said it’s not like her to disappear or be apart from her daughter and mother. They are concerned about her safety.

Shirley Wade is waiting and watching for any sign of her daughter.

“This is the worst nightmare a mother could ever go through... not knowing anything,” she said. “She said she’d be gone a couple hours and I believed her. And I still believe she was planning on coming on home.”

Wade has been missing since she left a friend’s home around 8:30 p.m. last Saturday. Her mother said she went to watch a movie with a co-worker from Chili’s, one of few friends she had since moving to Ennis last month.

Wade was last seen driving away in a silver 2012 Nissan Altima with Kentucky plates 411PAZ. That vehicle is also missing.

Wade had moved to Ennis to help her mom through back surgery, moved back to her hometown in Kentucky and then moved to Ennis again to live in an apartment with her mother and 7-year-old daughter.

The father of Wade’s child, Jared Jones, also lives in Ennis.

“Everything has been just copacetic and beautiful,” he said. “It’s nothing she would run away from.”

Ennis police said they have cleared Jones, Wade’s mother and her co-worker at Chili’s as persons of interest. They’ve also retraced possible routes she could have taken home that night, both on foot and flying overhead with a drone.

Wade’s phone is off, making it untraceable. And she hasn’t used her debit card or had any contact with her family since Saturday, police said.

Wade is described as a 38-year-old white female who weighs about 140 pounds and has blonde hair.

Anyone who spots her or her vehicle should call the Ennis Police Department at 972-875-4462 and ask for Det. Sgt. Rickman.