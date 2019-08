- The McKinney Police Department confirms that a 17-year-old is in custody after a 10-year-old was fatally shot on Friday.

Officers were called to the Atlantic McKinney Ranch apartment complex on McKinney Place Drive just before noon. They found that a 10-year-old boy had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police say a 17-year-old boy is considered a person of interest and is in custody at this time. They have not announced any sort of charges or have said what his role was in the shooting.

While police haven’t said anything about if or how the victim and person of interest knew each other, an aunt of the 10-year-old boy that a teenage cousin brought a gun into the home.

Video from SKY 4 shows police searching the area around dumpsters next to the apartments. Police K-9s were also searching a field in the area. Crime scene techs gathered evidence in and around the apartment building into the evening hours.

“All that I heard and understood is that it’s just a crime scene,” recalled resident Paul Novik. “Step back. We’re looking for the potential weapon.”

It’s unclear if the shooting was intentional or accidental. No identities have been released.

No further details have been released at this time as police continue their investigation.