People scramble to leave Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma

Floridians are fleeing from the coast with Hurricane Irma expected to make landfall in the sunshine state this weekend.

Some airlines briefly added flights to get in and out of Florida, but many will begin to slow or shut down operations this weekend.

A flight from Miami to Dallas had a mix of people returning from vacations and people evacuating to stay with family in North Texas. They have seen the forecast for Irma and don't want to take any chances.

Barry and Yvonne Rougeau just returned from the Bahamas to see their daughter get married. The newlyweds had to cut their honeymoon short. They're still trying to get back to Dallas after getting a flight to Miami.

“They actually thought they were going to have to stay until Friday when their flight was scheduled to leave,” Barry said.

Mary Beth Coffey was nannying for a family in Turks and Caicos. Her boss bought tickets ahead of time just in case they needed to get out early. Many were not as lucky.

“It was crazy this morning,” Coffey said. “We got there at 5 o’clock in the morning, and there is people standing in line to get tickets and there is no tickets.”

Travelers have had a tough time finding flights out of airports all across Florida. Jessica Brady's mom found the University of Miami student a flight just in the nick of time.

“When she was booking them, they were going away as we were trying to pick one,” she said. “It was like competitive to get out.”

Irma has already left a devastating path of destruction on its track toward the U.S. Many are not taking any chances with the catastrophic storm.

“People were leaving immediately, driving away and getting on flights as soon as possible,” Brady said. “Everyone was definitely trying to get out.”

The Rougeau family says their daughter and son in law were stuck in Miami because of an issue with a plane.

Those that can find a way out often have to take that opportunity with a hefty price tag. Social media is full of people posting screenshots of tickets that will cost up to $3,000.