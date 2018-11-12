Parker County sheriff's deputy shot while investigating illegal deer blind

A Parker County sheriff’s deputy was shot while investigating an illegal deer blind Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Larry Fowler says a landowner called to report someone set up a deer blind and was trespassing on his property near the 4700 block of Cattlebaron Road.

The deputy approached the deer blind with a flashlight and was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital, but he is expected to be okay.

The sheriff’s office says the shooter got out of the deer blind and ran away. The person was dressed in all black.

Authorities are now searching for the shooter.