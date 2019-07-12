FOX 4 cameras caught recorded several officers placing a man in handcuffs at the DART Akard Station. However, it's unclear if that was connected to the shooting.
Witnesses saw two men in a heated argument before hearing several gunshots.
Griffin Street between Main and Pacific is closed as police continue their investigation.
The victim's name has not been released.
The Wise County Sheriff's Office is investigating the murder of a woman whose body was found inside a burning home.
The fire happened on July 5 at a home in Lake Bridgeport. Firefighters found 32-year-old Lauren Whitener dead inside a bedroom. An autopsy was ordered, and investigators say the preliminary results indicate she was murdered.
In the small Wise County town of Lake Bridgeport on July 5, first responders were called to a house fire on North Main Street. When the fire was out, they found Whitener dead.
A North Texas wedding photographer with her ruined photo is sharing a message for anyone planning to attend a wedding.
Fort Worth photographer Hannah Stanley shared photos of a bride and her father walking down the aisle in Little Elm.
One shot that was meant to capture a beautiful moment between the newlyweds was ruined when a guest and her iPhone got in the way.
Irving police shared body cam video from a recent rollover accident rescue.
On June 28th, the officers had to free three children and an adult trapped in an overturned car.
Before police arrived, some other drivers had stopped to hold the car steady and try to free the kids. The responding officers were able to take it from there.