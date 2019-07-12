< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Innocent man waiting at Downtown Dallas bus stop killed during shootout By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 12 2019 07:22PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 12 2019 10:15PM CDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 10:17PM CDT Police say an innocent bystander was shot and killed during a shootout in Downtown Dallas.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Elm Street near the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell says two groups got into a confrontation in downtown. When things escalated, a shootout began. He says an innocent man who was waiting at a bus stop was shot and killed.

Police say a 19-year-old man who was part of the original confrontation was shot and taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Mitchell said they are interviewing witnesses for possible suspects.

FOX 4 cameras caught recorded several officers placing a man in handcuffs at the DART Akard Station. However, it's unclear if that was connected to the shooting.

Witnesses saw two men in a heated argument before hearing several gunshots.

Griffin Street between Main and Pacific is closed as police continue their investigation.

The victim's name has not been released.

