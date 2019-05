- An Irving police officer who is “highly allergic” to cats wasn’t concerned about his allergy when he rescued a kitten that was stuck in a car’s engine compartment.

Officer Morisak went to help a driver who had stopped traffic after a kitten ran underneath her vehicle and into the engine compartment on Wednesday.

Police say Morisak is highly allergic to cats, but that didn’t stop him from reaching into the engine compartment and pulling out Chevy the kitten.

It took about an hour to rescue Chevy, but everyone was thankful for Morisak’s help to get the kitten out safely.