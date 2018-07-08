Off-duty Dallas cop shoots 2 robbery suspects at Fort Worth Whataburger

Two men accused of trying to rob a Fort Worth Whataburger early Sunday morning were stopped in their tracks by a customer who happened to be an off-duty Dallas Police officer.

The officer has not been identified but FOX 4 has confirmed he is an 11 year veteran.

Fort Worth Police say one of the gunmen was wearing a silver mask and pointing a silver gun at customers. Investigators say the off-duty officer confronted the suspects outside, and shot them both.

Angie Flores is a regular at the restaurant in West Fort Worth on White Settlement Rd. near 820 and she was surprised to hear what happened.

"It's scary to think that he walked into a situation like that off-duty,” she said.

One suspect is in serious condition. The other, police say, has non-life threatening injuries. No one else, including the off-duty officer, was injured.

Coming from a law enforcement family, Flores is thankful for the officer’s actions.

"I know the dangers of being a police officer and they're always on duty, no matter if they're at work or at a part time job. It's always their duty to help others,” she said.

The suspects have not yet been identified, but police say a weapon was recovered at the scene, and both suspects are facing aggravated robbery charges.

The Fort Worth Police Department’s major case unit is conducting the criminal investigation.