<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427732100" data-article-version="1.0">NRA hosts gun expo in Fort Worth as lawmakers call for more gun regulations</h1>
</header> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=NRA hosts gun expo in Fort Worth as lawmakers call for more gun regulations&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <figure class="story-media">
<div id="storyPlayer_427732100_427743646_103750"></div> 06 2019 06:16PM <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/06/KDFWU13_1385_MXF_12.30.25.23_1567807393834_7643854_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/06/KDFWU13_1385_MXF_12.30.25.23_1567807393834_7643854_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/06/KDFWU13_1385_MXF_12.30.25.23_1567807393834_7643854_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/06/KDFWU13_1385_MXF_12.30.25.23_1567807393834_7643854_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/06/KDFWU13_1385_MXF_12.30.25.23_1567807393834_7643854_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427732100-427732044" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/06/KDFWU13_1385_MXF_12.30.25.23_1567807393834_7643854_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/06/KDFWU13_1385_MXF_12.30.25.23_1567807393834_7643854_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/06/KDFWU13_1385_MXF_12.30.25.23_1567807393834_7643854_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/06/KDFWU13_1385_MXF_12.30.25.23_1567807393834_7643854_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/06/KDFWU13_1385_MXF_12.30.25.23_1567807393834_7643854_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427732100" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FORT WORTH, Texas</strong> - As the National Rifle Association comes to the Metroplex for a large expo, the state's lieutenant governor is defying the pro-gun rights group.</p> <p>Dan Patrick said he is interested in creating more gun regulation when it comes to private gun sales.</p> <p>He believes background checks are needed when guns are sold person-to-person, just like retail sales.</p> <p>This news comes as the NRA plays host to a gun expo in Fort Worth.</p> <p>This NRA expo was planned months before the back-to-back mass shootings in Texas.</p> <p>Some gun owners said they're tired of the political rhetoric surrounding gun control, with several even opposed to Governor Greg Abbott's new executive orders aimed at preventing future shootings.</p> <p>At the NRA Personal Protection Expo in Fort Worth, the topic of gun laws and restrictions are on many people's minds.</p> <p>“We need to leave it alone in my opinion,” one person at the expo said.</p> <p>Two deadly mass shootings in Texas that happened within weeks of each other are sparking political fodder on the presidential campaign trail.</p> <p>Former Texas Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke is calling for the most restrictive all-out ban on assault-style weapons at a campaign stop in Boston on Thursday.</p> <p>“Not just ending the sales of these weapons of war, these AK-47s and AR-15s, but going well beyond that. Buying back every AR-15 and AK-47 that's on the streets,” the presidential hopeful said.</p> <p>The NRA strongly opposes such a proposal as massively overreaching.</p> <p>“I do think it's unfortunate that when a tragedy happens, immediately we're pointing towards Americans who just want to protect themselves and keep themselves and their families safe,” NRA spokeswoman Amy Hunter said.</p> <p>After the El Paso and Ohio mass shootings, a FOX News poll found that two-thirds of registered voters, a majority of them Democrat, now favor banning assault-style weapons, while 90% want more comprehensive background checks.</p> <p>Nikki Goeser is skeptical.</p> <p>“I think bad guys don't follow the law. I think a lot of the gun control measures will really only impact law-abiding citizens,” the NRA member said.</p> <p>O'Rourke's remarks came on the same day that Gov. Abbott issued eight executive orders that are focused largely on strengthening law enforcement's ability to respond to and prevent future shootings, mainly through improving reporting channels between concerned citizens and law enforcement agencies.</p> <p>The Republican governor is getting push back from some of his own supporters.</p> <p>“It’s almost a little bit like red flag stuff they're slipping in with executive orders. The event raises money for cancer research." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lake Ray Hubbard swim event helps raise money for cancer research</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 09:09AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former SMU swimmer and Olympic gold medalist Ryan Berube is helping to raise money for cancer research through Swim Across America.</p><p>The open water swimming event will be held this weekend at Lake Ray Hubbard.</p><p>Funds raised will support early detection and innovative clinical trials at Baylor Scott & White Health.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas-inmate-set-to-be-executed-for-killing-north-texas-woman-in-2010" title="Texas inmate set to be executed for killing North Texas woman in 2010" data-articleId="428118346" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/10/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019_09_10%20KDFWBCME02_07.02.47.20_1568121345862.png_7648551_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/10/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019_09_10%20KDFWBCME02_07.02.47.20_1568121345862.png_7648551_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/10/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019_09_10%20KDFWBCME02_07.02.47.20_1568121345862.png_7648551_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/10/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019_09_10%20KDFWBCME02_07.02.47.20_1568121345862.png_7648551_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/10/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019_09_10%20KDFWBCME02_07.02.47.20_1568121345862.png_7648551_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas inmate set to be executed for killing North Texas woman in 2010</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JUAN A. LOZANO and MICHAEL GRACZYK, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 11:02PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 08:16AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - A Texas inmate was set to be executed Tuesday evening for fatally shooting a 61-year-old grandmother at her North Texas home nearly a decade ago during an eight-day spate of crimes that included thefts and another killing.</p><p>Mark Anthony Soliz, 37, faced lethal injection for the June 2010 slaying of Nancy Weatherly during a robbery at her rural home near Godley, located 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth.</p><p>State and federal appeals courts and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles have turned down requests by Soliz's attorneys to stop his execution, with the most recent denial coming on Monday. His lawyers say no other appeals, including to the U.S. Supreme Court, are planned.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fort-worth-isd-asked-to-re-hire-teacher-fired-for-anti-immigration-posts" title="Fort Worth ISD asked to reinstate teacher removed for anti-immigration posts" data-articleId="428144583" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/10/Fort_Worth_ISD_to_consider_reinstating_c_0_7648663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/10/Fort_Worth_ISD_to_consider_reinstating_c_0_7648663_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/10/Fort_Worth_ISD_to_consider_reinstating_c_0_7648663_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/10/Fort_Worth_ISD_to_consider_reinstating_c_0_7648663_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/10/Fort_Worth_ISD_to_consider_reinstating_c_0_7648663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Fort Worth school board has been asked to reinstate a teacher who tweeted to the president about illegal immigrant students. FOX 4's Brandon Todd gives an update on the story." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fort Worth ISD asked to reinstate teacher removed for anti-immigration posts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brandon Todd</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 07:24AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 08:35AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Fort Worth school board will be asked to reinstate a teacher who was removed from the classroom after tweeting about illegal immigrant students.</p><p>Georgia Clark taught at Carter-Riverside High School and was let go in June after the Fort Worth Independent School District learned about Twitter posts directed at President Donald Trump.</p><p>In them, Clark complained about having to teach hundreds of 