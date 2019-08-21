< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <strong class='dateline'>FORT WORTH, Texas</strong> - A North Texas teenager nearly died of lung failure and doctors are blaming his problem on vaping. Dallas County Health Director Dr. Philip Huang said he knows of at least two cases of a serious lung illness related to vaping.</p><p>That's why Tryson Zohfeld asked doctors to help share his story. He said he'll never touch an e-cigarette again and wants to warn others about the dangers.</p><p>And with the rise in popularity of vaping, doctors expect to see more cases like Zohfeld's.</p><p>"It is odorless, it doesn't smell, you can't hear it. They could be doing it up in their room and you would have no idea," said Dr. Karen Schultz, who is a pediatric pulmonologist at Cook Children's Hospital.</p><p>The 17-year-old spent 18 days at Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth. Most of that time he was in the intensive care unit with a tube down his windpipe to help him breathe.</p><p>Zohfeld initially went to doctors with chest pain and shortness of breath. But the X-rays showed his condition was much worse. He had to be put on a breathing machine for 10 days.</p><p>Dr. Schultz and her team were at a loss when Zohfeld showed up at Cook Children's.</p><p>He had abdominal pain and was vomiting and having trouble breathing, but doctors couldn't figure out why, until they found out from a family member the teen had been vaping extensively.</p><p>"He had damage to his lungs from the chemicals that he was inhaling, which caused irritation and inflammation in his lungs and actually started causing some scarring within his lungs," Dr. Schultz explained.</p><p>Doctors believe vaping caused his lungs to fail. Zohfeld lost 30 pounds and had to re-learn how to walk after being bed-ridden for nearly three weeks this summer.</p><p>"There was a time we weren't sure he was going to make it through," Dr. Schultz added.</p><p>With time and physical therapy, the teen is now recovering.</p><p>And while this is the first case of its kind doctors at Cook Children's have seen at their hospital, they expect to see more.</p><p>"There's lots of chemicals in those pods that we're not sure exactly what kind of damage and what long-term effects those are going to have on the lungs," Dr. Schultz said.</p><p>The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now investigating nearly 100 similar cases of severe lung disease linked to vaping in 14 states.</p><p>Juul is one of the most popular brands of e-cigarettes. A single pod contains as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes.</p><p>"It's a new product, and we really don't know the long-term health effects of these things. And it's something we need to identify more problems. They are not allowed to be marketed as being healthier products," said Dr. Philip Huang, director of the Dallas County Health Department.</p><p>Huang said it's been difficult for health officials to assess the health effects of e-cigarettes because they are not all used the same. But in some cases, he's heard of people using them constantly almost like a pacifier.</p><p>The medical director of emergency services at Cook Children's said he sees about a child a week for some sort of problem related to vaping.</p><p>And though medical staffs are now starting to see the initial effects of vaping, doctors say there isn't enough research out there on the topic.</p><p>"Vaping has only been around for a few years. More News Stories

North Texas man accused of sexually assaulting young kids kills self outside sheriff's office

By FOX4News.com Staff 

Posted Aug 21 2019 02:55PM CDT

A man who authorities say was seen on video sexually assaulting two children under the age of six, reportedly committed suicide outside the Johnson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.

Michael Patrick McGovern, 35, was charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with child after authorities served a search warrant at his home near Mansfield.

Investigators had previously found evidence that McGovern was distributing child pornography.

Mosquito sample tests positive for West Nile in Grand Prairie

By FOX4News.com Staff 

Posted Aug 21 2019 01:44PM CDT

A mosquito sample found in Grand Prairie has tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

Following the positive test, the city will spray an area, with Trinity Boulevard being the north boundary, Hardrock Road being the east boundary, Oakdale Road the south boundary, and Roy Orr Boulevard the west boundary. src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Michael%20Patrick%20McGovern_1566416229735.jpg_7607437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Michael%20Patrick%20McGovern_1566416229735.jpg_7607437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Michael%20Patrick%20McGovern_1566416229735.jpg_7607437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Michael%20Patrick%20McGovern_1566416229735.jpg_7607437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Michael%20Patrick%20McGovern_1566416229735.jpg_7607437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>North Texas man accused of sexually assaulting young kids kills self outside sheriff's office</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 02:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man who authorities say was seen on video sexually assaulting two children under the age of six, reportedly committed suicide outside the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.</p><p>Michael Patrick McGovern, 35, was charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with child after authorities served a search warrant at his home near Mansfield.</p><p>Investigators had previously found evidence that McGovern was distributing child pornography.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mosquito-sample-tests-positive-for-west-nile-in-grand-prairie" title="Mosquito sample tests positive for West Nile in Grand Prairie" data-articleId="424923454" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/25/West%20nile_1440525107612_122313_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/25/West%20nile_1440525107612_122313_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/25/West%20nile_1440525107612_122313_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/25/West%20nile_1440525107612_122313_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/25/West%20nile_1440525107612_122313_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mosquito sample tests positive for West Nile in Grand Prairie</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 01:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A mosquito sample found in Grand Prairie has tested positive for the West Nile Virus.</p><p>Following the positive test, the city will spray an area, with Trinity Boulevard being the north boundary, Hardrock Road being the east boundary, Oakdale Road the south boundary, and Roy Orr Boulevard the west boundary. Click here for a map.</p><p>They will spray on Wednesday, Aug. 21, and Thursday, Aug. 22, starting at 9 p.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-fencer-punished-for-kneeling-on-podium-at-pan-am-games-other-athletes-warned" title="US fencer punished for kneeling on podium at Pan Am Games, other athletes warned" data-articleId="424955733" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/US_fencer_punished_for_kneeling_on_podiu_0_7607408_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/US_fencer_punished_for_kneeling_on_podiu_0_7607408_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/US_fencer_punished_for_kneeling_on_podiu_0_7607408_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/US_fencer_punished_for_kneeling_on_podiu_0_7607408_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/US_fencer_punished_for_kneeling_on_podiu_0_7607408_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hammer thrower Gwen Berry raised her fist and fencer Race Imboden took a knee while on the medal stand last week at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US fencer punished for kneeling on podium at Pan Am Games, other athletes warned</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 12:24PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 01:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two U.S. athletes were given a year of probation by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) for staging protests while on the podium at the Pan American Games earlier this month, letters sent Tuesday revealed.</p><p>Hammer thrower Gwen Berry raised her fist and fencer Race Imboden took a knee while on the medal stand last week in Lima, Peru. All athletes at the Pan American Games and the Olympics agree to rules forbidding political protest.</p><p>The committee also warned other athletes that future protests could face more serious consequences.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/6-senior-citizens-arrested-for-allegedly-having-sex-in-public-in-local-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/suspects_1566420178489_7607666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="4 of the 6 suspects pictured left to right, John Linartz, Charles Ardito, Richard Butler, Daniel Dobbins. The 2 other suspects were not booked and photographed. (Fairfield Police)" title="suspects_1566420178489-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>6 senior citizens arrested for allegedly having sex in public in local park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/woman-allegedly-pours-scalding-water-on-2-year-old-girls-feet-says-she-was-having-bad-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Jennifer%20Vaugh%20MUG%20THUMB_1566419851503.jpg_7607545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jennifer Vaughn, 53, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated child abuse, after the Aug. 11 incident in Rhea County, Tennessee, when she was watching Kaylee, 2. (Photo Credit: Rhea County Sheriff's Department)" title="Jennifer Vaugh MUG THUMB_1566419851503.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman allegedly pours scalding water on 2-year-old girl's feet, says she was having ‘bad day'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/us-fencer-punished-for-kneeling-on-podium-at-pan-am-games-other-athletes-warned"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1167100210%20THUMB_1566407816921.jpg_7607303_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Gold medalist Race Imboden of the U.S. takes a knee during the National Anthem Ceremony for the Fencing Men's Foil Team Gold Medal Match Match of Lima 2019 Pan American Games on Aug. 9, 2019 in Lima, Peru. (Photo: Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)" title="1167100210_1566407816921-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>US fencer punished for kneeling on podium at Pan Am Games, other athletes warned</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/amazon-wildfires-can-be-seen-from-space-nasa-images-show"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/ugc_amazonnasafireimg_082119_1566409099680_7607334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="NASA Earth Observatory images by Lauren Dauphin, using MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS/LANCE and GIBS/Worldview and VIIRS data from NASA EOSDIS/LANCE and GIBS/Worldview, and the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership. Featured Videos

6 senior citizens arrested for allegedly having sex in public in local park

Woman allegedly pours scalding water on 2-year-old girl's feet, says she was having 'bad day'

US fencer punished for kneeling on podium at Pan Am Games, other athletes warned

Amazon wildfires can be seen from space, NASA images show 