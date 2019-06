- There may be more victims of an accused North Texas serial killer.

Details about the additional victims were made public in a lawsuit filed against a Dallas retirement home.

The suit suggests the management at Tradition Prestonwood in North Dallas was negligent in allowing accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir access to residents.

It also accuses Tradition Prestonwood’s management of trying to cover up eight deaths after Chemirmir was arrested.

Only two victims named in the lawsuit are also named in the capital murder indictments against Chemirmir. The other six are new.

Chemirmir was arrested in March of last year after police linked him to the murder of an 81-year-old Dallas woman. Investigators then began reviewing the deaths of other elderly women previously blamed on natural causes.

He was eventually charged with killing 12 people in Dallas and Collin counties.

Police said Chemirmir worked in home health care and sometimes posed as a maintenance worker to gain access to his victims. Then he murdered and robbed them.

He remains in the Dallas County jail.

He has not been charged in these most recent allegations.