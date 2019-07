A recent violent crime crackdown by the ATF resulted in the indictment of nine East Texans.

The indictments in Lamar and Red River counties all stemmed from weapons and narcotics violations.

Eight of the nine suspects have been arrested.

Earnest Napoleon Edwards, 36, of Paris, was indicted for distribution of and possession with intent to distribute meth and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Kenya Devonta Bell, 26, of Clarksville, was indicted for possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.

Latray Wright, 26, of Paris, was indicted for two charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Chadwick Cardell Pratt, 36, of Paris, was indicted for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession or carrying of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Parris Quintez Hughes, 24, of Paris, was indicted for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Justin Dewayne Thomas, 30, of Paris, was indicted for conspiracy to distribute or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and for possession of multiple firearms while aware that he is a convicted felon.

Kayla Kyle, 29, of Paris, was indicted for conspiracy to distribute or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Jeffrey Whitehead, 33, of Paris, was indicted for possession with intent to distribute or dispense methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The ATF Eastern District of Texas Violent Crime Task Force spearheaded the operation. It was formed earlier this year with the mission to reduce violent crime by teaming up with local and state authorities.

"All of these suspects have criminal records. They are prohibited from having weapons, and they have possessed firearms while committing new felony criminal offenses," said U.S. Attorney Joseph Brown. "We are serious about reducing violent crime in Paris. We're serious about reducing violent crime throughout East Texas."

A $100,000 federal grant was also announced during Tuesday's press conference to help the Paris Police Department with equipment needs.